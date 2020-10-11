With over 500 entries, you'll be speechless when you read all the hilarious punchlines in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!!

Go-Cups Return
Cheers! We received 511 entries in this week’s contest! Not only did you send in lots of funny and creative ideas, but we also had and a sizable stack of punny punchlines using the word “mime”. It made me chuckle reading one after another, so I placed them all together in the finalists list below. Great job, everyone!!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Charlie Twickler, New Orleans: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Gloria Bourgeois, Gonzales: “Wow, you really poured him a stiff one!!”
Clay Doremus, Baton Rouge: “Uh, excuse me but proper social distancing for mimes is actually 600 feet.”
Dan Soto, New Orleans: “At least I know you’re not going to tell my wife.”
Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: “Cut him off after three – that’s when he brings out the air guitar.”
Kevin Denoux, Baton Rouge: “I’ll have what he’s having.”
Gary Varnado, Kentwood: “I think he’s saying: One to go and I’ll down one here.”
Jay Long, Metairie: “Mayor Cantrell says you can talk in Phase 3.2.”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “He said, ‘He wants me to have his drink!’ ”
Edie Rosenblum, New Orleans: “You must be kidding; your photo ID isn’t gonna match.”
Marie H. Minton, Morgan City: “Betcha can’t stand like that after one of these!!”
Jimmy Cronvich, New Orleans: “I said, ‘With a lime!’ ”
Michael Coleman, New Orleans: “I’ll have a Go-Cup for me, and a go-away cup for this guy.”
Robert W. Schexnayder, McComb, MS: “Is it your turn to buy or mime?”
Danny Dysart, Chalmette: “If you think I’m buying you a drink you’re out of your mime.”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “What made him turn to a ‘life of mime’?”
Laurence Cohen, New Orleans: “Make ‘mime’ a double.”
Aggie Richards, New Orleans: “I’ll take a Hurricane and one mime-mosa for my friend.”
Bill Magill, Baton Rouge: “You mime stepping back a few more feet.”
Shelby DuBois, Pekin, IL: “She says I have to make mime to go……”
Christy Reigert, Jefferson: “You weren’t the only one rendered speechless when Go-Cups in the French Quarter were outlawed!”
Kye Cantey, Crowley: “That’s just the alcohol not talking.”
Rob Davis, Lafayette: “Looks like he’s in a phase of his own.”
Terrific job, Folks! Be well -- Walt