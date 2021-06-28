Traci Fernandez was using her cellphone to film a Kenner City Council meeting when a city police officer took her phone as the council was debating the city’s garbage contract.
That was in March 2020, and Fernandez has been fighting Kenner in court for a year, claiming the seizing of her phone violated the state’s open meetings law.
The Kenner council does not operate in secret. The meetings are open to the public and streamed online for all the world to see. The city also noted that recordings of the meetings live on YouTube.
But the council has a policy that bars citizens from recording meetings.
That’s why the officer took Fernandez’s phone.
Fernandez filed suit in May 2020, but 24th Judicial District Judge Michael Mentz ruled against her last month.
The case is complicated because there are two competing clauses in the open meetings law. One says meetings “may” be recorded but another gives bodies like the Kenner council the right to set rules to maintain decorum at their meetings.
Attorney General Jeff Landry last year took the right side in this dispute, telling the council their prohibition on recording violates the open meetings law.
Fernandez’s lawyer, Stephen Petit, said he has filed paperwork to appeal. So whatever happens, the lawyers will come out winners.
A simpler solution might be for Kenner to change its rules and allow citizens to record public meetings as long as they do so in an orderly way.