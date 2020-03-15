Sports Sidelined
The coronavirus is affecting all of our lives. Many of us, for a variety of important reasons, are spending a great deal more time at home. It’s an unnerving situation and we all long for an outlet to relieve the stress --- but all of our favorite sports are canceled or postponed! So, as long as you're stuck at home, how about entering this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and giving others something to laugh about during this unsettling time. You’ll feel better and so will they!!
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, March 23rd in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, March 19th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone!
~ Walt