Stop it. Just stop it.

When we’re curious we want someone to tell us what we don’t know. Not much. Just a wee little bit. That’s all we need. When we’ve heard there’s something gross or sordid, we want someone to show us. Just a peek. That’s all.

But when that something is the decaying body of someone’s family, THAT is too much.

The under-construction Hard Rock hotel unexpectedly collapsed in the fall one weekend. Several people were injured. Three people died. Two have remained in the partially collapsed building since. New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell has expressed empathy and been respectful of the families who lost loved ones since the day the disaster happened. She immediately said recovering their bodies would be a priority, not realizing how difficult that would be. That’s why they’re still in the downtown building in the 1000 block of Canal Street

Some people noticed recently that the body of one of the dead workers, Quinnyon Wimberly, was visible after a tarp covering him left him sticking out in the open on his 11th floor perch. Curiosity seekers and people determined to share what they saw posted, shared and tweeted the graphic photographs on social media.

That’s just not right.

The #HardRockCollapse families deserve some #respect. Dig in, deep if you must, and imagine how you might feel if this were your loved one. Show personal strength. Look away.

Do the right thing. Don’t post, share. Let’s show that #NOLACares

