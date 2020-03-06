The new Navigable Waters Protection Rule announced last month by the federal government is good news for the economy, and for many industries like mine that deal with land development and agriculture. The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers deserve credit for making this important change.
The real estate company I work for helped, in part, to redevelop New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina fifteen years ago. Among several projects, we replaced abandoned lots and housing complexes with new retail and commercial developments.
These projects required extensive environmental remediation to make them safe for customers and area residents. Wastewater from Katrina distributed and deposited heavy metals and pollutants into the soil. Significant portions of the dirt were contaminated; removing and replacing it entirely with new fill required massive documentation and effort. With the help of the state and local governments, we completed these projects within a 14-month timeline, also building a retail development to reinvigorate and draw people to the area.
In 2015, the Obama administration EPA implemented a new Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule that allowed federal agencies to regulate almost all bodies of water across the country — not just bays, lakes and rivers, but smaller bodies of water that were previously being regulated by state and local governments. The regulation also included dry areas — like ditches, gullies, streams, and even tire ruts — that are only sometimes wet.
The result of this rule was that it added enormous time, cost and confusion to development, construction, farming, manufacturing and mining industries across the country.
In September, the Trump administration repealed the 2015 WOTUS rule and replaced it, last month, with the new Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which gives regulatory oversight of certain small bodies of water back to local governments.
It’s common sense that jurisdiction over small, local bodies of water should belong to local governments — not federal agencies in Washington, D.C. State and local governments know their land and the waters on it. Flooding, for example, happens very quickly in particular areas of the Gulf South, and ground water is a lot closer to the surface, so how developers handle water management and drainage is different here than it would be in states in other regions.
People who live here should be overseeing these kinds of waters. They should be managing the cleanup of debris, the runoff after a storm, and the construction of hospitals, grocery stores, schools and houses. Instead, federal government agencies are often looking at a photo or a satellite image to make determinations that affects thousands of jobs and businesses.
The new WOTUS rule is good for the environment because it removes the confusion of jurisdiction, clarifying which level of government oversees which body of water under the federal-state partnership established by the Clean Water Act.
My job is not just about taking a building or site that’s an eyesore and transforming it into something nicer. It’s about creating local jobs, boosting the local economy, and improving the lives of our neighbors, whether it’s through safer housing or closer access to top-of-the-line health care facilities or healthy food options. The new Navigable Waters Protection Rule is good for the economy, and I applaud the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers for enacting it.
Mark Salvetti is director of project management at Stirling Properties in Covington. He is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and the Waters Advocacy Coalition.