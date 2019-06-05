London was a slightly awkward place for Americans to be this week, when President Donald Trump arrived after a series of tweets that displayed a disregard for protocol foreign to his hosts' experience.

In fact, it's foreign to American experience too; no president has ever been so eager to interfere in the domestic policies of an ally — or insult its high officials.

State visits tend to be charm offensives; Trump's was decidedly light on the charm bit in advance, but he did maintain decorum during the welcoming banquet at Buckingham Palace. He may, however, have committed lèse-majesté by touching the queen's back.

Apart from the usual blather about what a “great job” he is doing, the signature Trump crassness was largely held in check. It would have been way out of place, for the trip was to culminate in a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, history's most glorious collaboration between the States and the British Commonwealth.

It is possible, although you shouldn't bet the farm on it, that Trump's three days in England will produce a mutual benefit. It that happens, the Mississippi port cities in particular will have reason to join the rejoicing, for Trump predicts an American trade deal with Britain post-Brexit that will dwarf the business it currently conducts within the EU.

Trump's acquaintance with the truth may be no more than nodding, but let us suppose he is sincere here. This deal still requires events to unfold just as Trump recommends, which means an immediate Brexit with no strings attached. Trump, although he was most civil this time to Prime Minister Theresa May, had not hitherto been her admirer, having averred she should have walked away from negotiations with intransigent EU officials and refused to pay the $50 billion budget contribution owed by Britain.

Trump has now suggested turning the talks over to his friend, Nigel Farage, member of the European Parliament and leader of the Brexit Party, which, though only formed this year, leads the opinion polls.

Proposing the unlikely Farage as a plenipotentiary was by no means Trump's only foray into traditionally forbidden territory. He has also made it clear he hopes the Conservative Party will elect Boris Johnson, the philandering former mayor of London and foreign secretary, to replace the retiring May. He has also called the current London mayor, Sadiq Khan, a “stone-cold loser” and mocked his lack of height.

Khan, who has not hesitated to speak ill of Trump either, was one of several conspicuous no-shows at the palace reception. Also among the missing was the American Duchess of Sussex — actress Meghan Markle until she married Prince Harry — who regards Trump as “misogynistic” and has been called “nasty” in return.

Opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn and House of Commons Speaker John Bercow boycotted the event too, although dissing the president of the United States is surely as dire an offense against diplomatic convention as any of Trump's antics.

Corbyn went further the next day, joining a mass protest where a blimp flew overhead depicting an orange Trump in a diaper. Trump must be well aware that a lot of Britons bitterly resent him and his policies on issues ranging from climate change to immigration; he had been denied the traditional procession to the palace in a horse-drawn gilded carriage because of security concerns. But he is not one to take an insult lying down, and that blimp stunt, which required Khan's mayoral authorization, seems likely to be as counterproductive as it was childish. A post-Brexit Britain would be more than ever dependent on American goodwill.

If, as is quite conceivable, the current political turmoil should precipitate a general election with Labour emerging the winner, goodwill will be in short supply, for Corbyn is such a committed Trotskyite that Trump has said he might be unwilling to share intelligence with Britain. Corbyn requested an audience with Trump during the state visit, but was rebuffed.

A trade deal might run into problems even if Britain makes a clean break with Europe and Johnson becomes prime minister, depending on what it would mean for the British National Health Service. Trump declared any deal would include allowing American firms to bid for NHS contracts but indicated he might change his mind when politicians lined up to tell him that was one place he could not meddle.

