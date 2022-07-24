With over 725 entries sent in, check out the WINNER and all the finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Mudbugs and the King
We received 726 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! This was a tricky one, but as usual you folks rose to the occasion. Lots of funny stuff here! Well played, everyone.
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists.
WINNER:
Richard Robbins, New Orleans: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Richie Schega, Mandeville: “Sorry there’s no butter… I used it all to slick back my hair.”
Bill Magill, Baton Rouge: “No thanks brother, that movie left me “all shook up”.”
Mariano Hinojosa, Baton Rouge: “It’s now or never, the show won’t wait.”
Lee Lacewell, Heber Springs, AR: “Who needs popcorn when there’s fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches at the Elvis movie.”
Nicholas Winningkoff, Metairie: “Just remember, it ain’t over ‘til the crawdads sing.”
Debbie Thomas, Baton Rouge: “You know I’m just a hunk a hunk of BOILING love!!”
Ray Autrey, Morgan City: “I’m going in to enjoy the AC. There’s a chance that it will be boiling hot tomorrow!”
Rod McEwen, Waverly, GA: “If you really want to hear a crawdad sing bring that popcorn over here.”
Mary Harvey, Metairie: “At least they spelled my name right!”
Terry Spitale, River Ridge: “CAUGHT IN A TRAP AND YOU CAN’T WALK OUT……!”
Ray Nolan, Metairie: “You won’t hear the crawdads sing while munching on all that popcorn!”
Debbie Daire, Lafayette: “First they boil us, then they pinch our tails, now they want us to sing!!!!!”
Lindsey Ladouceur, Abita Springs: “I’m going to where the crawdads CROON!”
Dorothy Barcelona, Baton Rouge: “‘Don’t be cruel’ share the popcorn.”
David W. Hoerner, Metairie: “I’ll take mine with butter thankyouverymuch.”
Mary H. Thompson, Greensboro, GA: “They’ll forget all about his hips when they see me shake my tail!”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “Elvis is never out-of-season!”
Jack Templeman, Slidell: “You ain’t nothin but a mud bug, boilin all the time!"
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “Would you rather hear crawdads sing or Shell-vis Presley, baby?”
Bonnie Losee, Lafayette: “We’ll both break your heart, baby!”
Richard Hirsch, Livonia: “Try the King Creole popcorn topping!”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “I’ve never heard crawdads sing! What’s their label?!!!”
Ralph Stephens, Baton Rouge: “If you like things hot and spicy, you are going to the wrong movie.”
Adam Darragh, New Orleans: “I prefer where the crawdads ROCK!”
James Cole, New Orleans: “Be careful, there’s a whole lot of boilin’ goin’ on!”
John Shreves, New Orleans: “I got no pelvis but I shake like Elvis.”
Great job, folks!
Best - Walt