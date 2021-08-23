As a strong conservative who served as the lead Republican on the Senate infrastructure committee for many years, I have been following infrastructure developments in Congress closely. Unfortunately, a lot of the debate and press coverage have become muddled and confused, mixing up the pros and cons of the bipartisan infrastructure bill with that of the separate $3.5 trillion Biden spending spree bill.
My conclusion is that Congress should pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill. But it should absolutely torpedo the rest. The rest — the other bill — is a big spending cornucopia of leftist priorities that President Joe Biden is pushing to pass with only Democratic votes through the so-called reconciliation process.
That separate bill represents Bernie Sanders’ and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s wish list — from Green New Deal priorities, to provisions that promote their racial agenda, to huge tax increases on job-producing activity, and more.
And it is so bad that Democrats have to hijack the term “infrastructure“ in describing it, dubbing it a “human infrastructure“ bill and sapping the word of any real meaning in the process. (Just like in Orwell‘s "1984," language is often the first casualty of big-government overreach.)
In contrast to that, the bipartisan infrastructure bill is real infrastructure — roads and bridges, rail, ports and waterways, airports, the electric grid. And that includes real help for Louisiana — $6 billion for Louisiana roads and bridges over the next five years; a quadrupling of the normal Corps of Engineers construction budget; $492 million for coastal resiliency, of which $50 million will go to Lake Pontchartrain restoration; $455 million annually for five years for the Port Infrastructure Development Program, including key facilities on the coast.
It is undisputed that we are far behind as a country in necessary maintenance and construction of these assets. That’s why President Donald Trump tried throughout his four years to pass a significant infrastructure bill like this. Whatever he says now for political reasons, he would have signed this bill into law in an instant.
The most serious argument against passing this bipartisan infrastructure bill is not its substance, but that it helps the Democrats pass their separate, leftist “human infrastructure” bill. That’s a legitimate concern, but the argument doesn’t hold up.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California is certainly trying to use the one to pass the other. But ultimately they will be separate votes. And more moderate Democrats in the House are demanding that they get to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill before being made to vote on the other.
Even more importantly, that’s what has already happened in the Senate. Moderate Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona got to help pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill before the Senate even considers the leftist bill. If that had not happened, the real infrastructure that they really care about would be in the other, leftist bill, making that much more attractive to them than it is now.
Finally, there is the Senate filibuster that requires 60 votes to pass most legislation there versus a simple majority. Had the Senate been unable to act in a bipartisan manner even on infrastructure, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York would have had the most powerful argument possible to do away with that 60-vote requirement. That’s something Schumer is itching to do, and he only has to convince a few more senators — all Democrats — to pull it off.
If that were to happen with a Democratic House and administration, Katy bar the door. It could literally mean their packing the U.S. Supreme Court with Biden picks; creating a near permanent Democratic majority in the Senate by making the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico states; federalizing U.S. election laws, greatly lessening protections against fraud; and more.
Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer may yet pass a slimmed-down version of their leftist spending spree bill. That wouldn’t surprise me. But if that happens, it will be in spite of the worthy bipartisan infrastructure bill passing, not because of it.
Former U.S. Sen. David Vitter, a lawyer and lobbyist, served as top-ranking Republican on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.