Ho! Ho! Ho! Check out the Winner and finalists in Walt Handelsman's final Cartoon Caption Contest of 2020!

Online Santa
What a gift! We received 624 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! This will be the last contest of 2020, but we’ll be right back at it in January 2021. Keep on the lookout for the review of ALL this year’s winners coming in the next week or so!!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Mimi Bargas, Baton Rouge: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Wendy Elizabeth King, New Orleans: “This could be a long Christmas. He forgot his password and has to reset it!”
Jeff Hartzheim, Fuquay-Varina, NC: “Sure AMAZON will deliver. But he’s still gonna show up for the cookies!”
Terry Trahan, Jr., Houma: “Should we tell him our shop is sold out of toilet paper and disinfecting wipes too?”
Morton Katz, New Orleans: “He’s trying to locate Covid masks that will fit reindeer.”
Joel Coleman, New Orleans: “Does he really think because he is Santa that the PlayStation 5 is suddenly going to be in stock?”
Jürgen Kraus, Heilbronn, BW, Germany: “After all that home schooling, he still doesn’t understand the Wish List Database interface.”
Anna Whitfield, Baton Rouge: “Who’s gonna tell the Big Guy that the vaccine isn’t on Amazon?”
Amelie Woods (Age 7), Baton Rouge: “I hope he buys Amelie an iPad!”
Gisele Prados, Metairie: “Does Amazon come down the chimney?”
Raymond Ventura, Metairie: “Psst!... I wonder how many reindeer THEY use?”
Kathleen Grumich, New Orleans: “Why isn’t he shopping local?!”
Mary H. Thompson, Baton Rouge: “Mrs. Claus ain’t gonna like this Visa bill!”
Rob Masson, New Orleans: “’Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring except for Santa’s mouse.”
Bryan Reuter, Metairie: “Ms. Claus is always in the workshop. How else is he going to surprise her?”
Emma Gordon (Age 8), Baton Rouge: “Shouldn’t we be making toys instead of ordering them?”
Michael Coleman, New Orleans: “Psst, I’m making a little extra ‘jingle’ driving for Prime.”
Catherine Holcomb, Morgan City: “Well…. He is high risk…”
David Hoerner, Metairie: “I think his naughty list was hacked.”
Emmett Murphy (Age 9), Baton Rouge: “Last year he didn’t even know how to use Google!”
Larry Grundmann, Metairie: “He’s been playing ‘catch-up’ ever since the elves started working from home!”
David Earle, Baton Rouge: “Don’t tell Santa I bet on Alabama!”
Lee Sucherman, New Orleans: “With his new delivery system, I think he’s also putting the sleigh up for sale on Facebook Martketplace.”
Ray Lightell, Metairie: “Betcha his password is GoAwayCovid-19!#!”
Aggie Richards, New Orleans: “He won’t fire us, he always needs our tech skills!”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “You better watch out, You better not cry, Or a FedEx truck will not come by. Santa Claus is coming by ground! ”
Aaron Friedman, New Orleans: “He’s a Prime member so he gets free delivery!”
John E. Galloway, Kenner: “Rudolph is not happy about this.”
Miguel Soler, New Orleans: “Santa’s gone PrimeTime!”
Karen Gerarve, Harahan: “Was there anything about severance pay in our employee handbook?”
Scott Landry, Lafayette: “Social Christmas-ing.”
Ashley Aucoin, Slidell: “Why not? Everything else about 2020 has changed!!!”
Great job, everyone! Be well -- Walt