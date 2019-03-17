Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | whandelsman@theadvocate.com

Bracket Time!

Time to fill out your brackets and your taxes. Here’s a double topic toon. Let’s see how well you can tie it all together.

So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.

The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, March 25th in The Advocate print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool Advocate stuff!

Some honorable mentions will also be listed.

Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.        

All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.

THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, March 21st AT MIDNIGHT.

Good luck everyone!

~ Walt

Follow Walt Handelsman on Twitter, @walt_handelsman.

