Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Bracket Time!
Time to fill out your brackets and your taxes. Here’s a double topic toon. Let’s see how well you can tie it all together.
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, March 25th in The Advocate print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool Advocate stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, March 21st AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck everyone!
~ Walt