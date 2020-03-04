The greatest health risk in America isn’t smoking or automobile accidents or natural disasters. The greatest threat to our health is the disease of obesity.
Obesity lies at the root of 8 of the 10 leading causes of death in the United States. Heart disease, cancer, stroke, dementia, and type 2 diabetes are among a host of chronic conditions linked to obesity.
Obesity is scary. It strikes men, women, children, whites, and minorities, and more and more of them each year. A recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine estimates that 40% of adult Americans now have obesity, and 50% will by 2030. In Louisiana, it will be 60%.
One would think that something so many have in common would unite us. Sadly, that is not the case. People with obesity are constantly shamed, blamed, and stigmatized for this disease.
This dynamic results from a lack of understanding that obesity is a chronic disease by many, including policymakers and even some physicians. Most ascribe negative traits like lack of willpower, laziness, or refusal to “eat less and move more” to individuals who are obese. However, scientific research into obesity by leading centers around the world, including the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, documents more complex origins of obesity that include genetic, psychological, sociocultural, economic and environmental factors.
Science and medicine’s failure to effectively communicate the message that obesity is a disease with multiple causes has blunted large-scale efforts at prevention and treatment.
Leading international authorities, including five Pennington Biomedical scientists, issued a consensus statement, published today in the prestigious biomedical journal Nature Medicine, on the prevalence, causes, and consequences of weight bias and the stigma of obesity.
They concluded that commonly held assumptions about the cause of obesity are at odds with a definitive body of evidence, mislead public health policies, confuse messages in popular media, undermine access to evidence-based treatments, and compromise advances in research.
Today, on World Obesity Day, let’s change that. Let’s end the cycle of shame and blame. Let’s focus on people’s health, not their appearance. Let’s reevaluate our approach for addressing this complex, chronic disease.
It’s heartening that Louisiana has taken initial steps toward addressing obesity including the Louisiana Obesity Commission. Public and private organizations have banded together to educate and inform partners on obesity prevention and treatment. Louisiana’s senior U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge, a physician, has authored SB 595, federal legislation that would expand Medicare coverage of intensive therapy for obesity and allow Medicare to cover prescription drugs for treating obesity or weight-loss management.
Pennington Biomedical recently established a new Metabolic Disease Center to develop the nation’s first interdisciplinary approach to tackling this global epidemic in a single facility, providing lifestyle interventions — behavioral, dietary and exercise approaches; research on new, more effective prescription drugs for weight loss and controlling diabetes; surgical procedures and training for the next generation of metabolic surgeons; and combination treatments using surgery and drug therapy.
Importantly, since obesity can begin in the earliest stages of pregnancy, we’re trying to break the cycle by helping low-income moms improve their lifestyles and maintain a healthy weight during pregnancy. This will decrease the risk of obesity and its related diseases in their children, our future generations.
Everyone’s goal must be to eradicate the obesity epidemic and eliminate its deadly toll on our health. Is that aspirational? Yes. Is it achievable? Absolutely.
Dr. John Kirwan is executive director of LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge.