Kids in New Orleans have a greater chance of harm from violent crimes than COVID-19. Yet the city’s state of emergency is allegedly for COVID-19, not crime.
One mom said, “Instead of handing children masks, it would serve them better to hand out bulletproof vests.”
She’s one of 100 plaintiffs who’ve sued Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Health Director Jennifer Avegno, accusing them of taking “authoritarian actions under the pretext of an emergency without end.” The suit could have statewide legal, educational, and political ramifications.
Consider the many mistakes, errors in judgment, changes in directions, lies, and cover-ups that adults responsible for figuring out COVID have made and dumped on children, negatively impacting their lives. No medical or scientific data supports Cantrell requiring persons five years old and above to wear masks or get vaccinations to enter facilities in Orleans Parish.
These mothers are typically rule-followers, and were willing to comply with virus mandates in the beginning when much was unknown. But after two years, they have had enough. They are not willing to let Cantrell make medical decisions for their children. Masks cause speech and reading problems. Kids are not able to see facial expressions and emotions causing socialization struggles. It’s unnatural.
The coronavirus vaccine for kids is an emergency use authorization and not yet fully approved by FDA.
People pack crowded streets unmasked for parades, but kids in school must have masks. The aquarium, gyms, children’s museum, and even the Audubon Zoo won’t allow kids to enter a facility or use the restroom if unvaccinated.
Two recent studies indicate government has overreacted:
A Johns Hopkins University study shows coronavirus restrictions only reduced mortality by .2%, but devastated our economy, education systems, and mental health. Collateral consequences were increased suicides, drug overdoses, alcoholism, domestic violence, and child abuse. Economic and social costs far exceeded benefits.
Dr. Marty Makary, surgeon and professor of health policy at Johns Hopkins, said that “the risk of getting COVID is not equally distributed across the population. It is heavily skewed toward older and vulnerable people. Those people should take extreme precautions. A temporary, transient measure is very different from a long-term strategy.”
Today two years of data should be used in making decisions.
And the World Bank, UNESCO, and UNICEF issued a report stating school closures around the world during the COVID-19 could result in a staggering $17 trillion loss of lifetime earnings for today’s students. This generation of students risks losing substantial lifetime earnings due to COVID missteps. Getting education back on track must be a top, urgent priority.
The plaintiffs suing Cantrell are mostly from Orleans and Jefferson. They want an injunction blocking the city from enforcing vaccinate-or-test rules and masking requirements in schools, bars, restaurants, and other public spaces, including Mardi Gras parades and marching clubs.
Cantrell’s mask and vaccination requirements have been the most aggressive COVID-19 restrictions in Louisiana, going well beyond those imposed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The lawsuit claims the mayor’s rules violate the state constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection, and alleges that the vaccine-or-test mandate imposes “coercive conditions on the general public, denying access to public accommodations, and threatening criminal prosecution as a means to coerce consent to medical treatment.”
Mandating kids to wear masks will be an issue in this year’s congressional elections and next year’s state legislative and gubernatorial elections. Louisiana’s Attorney General Jeff Landry, a possible candidate for governor, filed a motion to intervene on behalf of the plaintiffs, who call themselves the Bayou Mama Bears.
Parents spoke up through this lawsuit. Whatever a district judge decides, the Louisiana Supreme Court and the voters will have the final say.
