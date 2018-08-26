Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Labor Day BBQ Time!
Everybody loves a good BBQ party on a holiday weekend. So with Labor Day fast approaching it’s time to fire up the grill and invite friends and family over for some food. Maybe an unusual guest will even show up for the fun!
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, September 3rd in The Advocate print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool Advocate stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, August 30TH AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck everyone!
~ Walt