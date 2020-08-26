Louisiana successfully conducted elections in July and August during the COVID-19 crisis. The Legislature approved an Emergency Election Plan for the elections April 27.
The summer plan included an emergency COVID-19 absentee ballot, expanded early voting from 7 to 13 days, added sanitary precautions such as social distancing and personal protective equipment use for poll workers.
“The purpose of this (new) emergency plan is to address logistical issues in conducting the Nov. 3 and Dec. 5, 2020, elections, so that voting may safely take place amid unprecedented circumstances,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said.
The proposed fall plan is not a permanent policy change, but a temporary plan. It is not the same plan as July and August. The fall plan expands early voting from 7 to 10 days and 1.5 hours each day. It expands the current list eligible for mail-in ballots by adding people testing positive for COVID-19.
The fall Emergency Election Plan won the backing of both the state House and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee. The next step is the plan “shall be submitted to the members of each house of the Legislature for approval by mail ballot.” (RS 18:401.3)
State law requires an emergency plan submitted by the secretary of state must have legislative and gubernatorial approval. Therefore, if Gov. John Bel Edwards does not approve the plan, he in effect, vetoes it.
Edwards said he will kill the plan because he wants mail-in ballots expanded to include people in quarantine, people at risk, and people caring for someone in quarantine. Those groups were not included because Secretary Ardoin knew opening up mail-in ballots to so many new categories that could not be documented would kill his plan in legislative committees.
Deadline to request absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 24, so we are running out of time.
Killing the fall Emergency Election Plan puts the issue in federal court because of a pending lawsuit by voting rights activists attempting to expand mail-in voting options.
Evidently, Edwards prefers trusting an unelected lawyer picked by a president for a lifetime job to decide how we conduct our presidential election, instead of the public officials accountable to Louisiana voters.
Thousands of businesses are closed due to Edwards pandemic orders. According to data compiled by economist Gary Wagner of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, total number of jobs in Louisiana dropped by 11% in the first half of this year because COVID-19, nearly double the 6% drop after Hurricane Katrina. The state lost 218,000 payroll jobs in the first and second quarters this year.
Surely, those economic problems should take precedence over an election fight with the Legislature and secretary of state.
Hurricanes keep coming into the Gulf of Mexico and a record number of named storms are forecast for the rest of this season which ends just before the big election. Seems like hurricanes are more pressing issues for the governor.
College football and schools opening, budget adjustments, and other unforeseen issues necessary to keep government running during coronavirus all need the governor’s attention. Besides, legislators may be coming back into special session in October.
Getting restaurants, bars and hotels to open; plants, platforms and refineries to increase operations; ports, rail and trucking to expand activities; these are the important economic issues facing Louisiana which need immediate attention, involvement, and decision making by the governor.
It could be that the term-limited Edwards is looking for his next job, playing national politics with mail-in ballots since the Democrats snubbed him at their recent convention.
An Obama-appointed U.S. District judge may rule in his favor on mail-in ballots. Edwards could then leapfrog over statue-removing Mitch Landrieu for a possible Biden administration cabinet post.
Edwards wouldn’t have to worry about the weak Louisiana economy if he lands a powerful Biden administration job, leading to a million-dollar lobbyist contract on K Street afterward.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.