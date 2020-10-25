With 705 entries, check out the Halloween treats the winner and finalists came up with in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!!

Scary Times
What a treat! We received 705 entries in this week’s Halloween-themed caption contest! You folks have a great sense of humor, which is exactly what we need these days! Excellent job, everyone!!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Jean O. Turner, Metairie: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Christy Reigert, Jefferson: “Early voting took longer than he thought.”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “He never would have survived the 2020 Election, anyway!”
Anna Cohen-Rosenblum, Metairie: “Put that back, there’s nothing humerus about politics this year. It’s about tibia very important election.”
Ivy Mathieu, LaPlace: “Where did you find this bone, on the left or right side of the graveyard?”
Kye Cantey, Crowley: “There’s proof! This election year has got us scared to death.”
Lynn Bourgeois, Baton Rouge: “It’s easy for you to pick a bone, but I have to pick a President.”
Robert Lambert, Slidell: “Napoleon! Don’t pull dem bonz apart!”
Russell R. Barcelona, Baton Rouge: “Everyone else is digging up dirt, why you digging up bones?”
Boysie Huard, Metairie: “You’ve really got to dig politics to enjoy this Halloween.”
Edie Rosenblum, New Orleans: “If the 2020 election doesn’t give you enough to chew on, go for a bone of contention!”
Sandra Staub, New Orleans: “The real nightmare comes in three days.”
John Engelsman, Baton Rouge: “There’s a lengthy ballot. Are you boning up for the election?”
Perry Sagely, Greensburg: “I know the candidates are up in age, but they can’t win if they don’t have a leg to stand on.”
Craig Winchell, Baton Rouge: “We are getting out of town just before the really scary stuff happens!”
Andrew O’Brien, New Orleans: “Aren’t the skeletons supposed to be in the closet?”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “Careful digging up those bones. They’re covered in election dirt and that’s the worst kind.”
Charlene Gubitz, Metairie: “Make no bones about it – it was a fight to the finish!”
Kevin Denoux, Baton Rouge: “Had to be politicians, picked the bones clean.”
Craig Roussel, Baton Rouge: “Nothing like an election year to bring out all of the skeletons for Halloween!”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “He wanted to run for office, but he had no body to support him.”
David Hoerner, Metairie: “I said shake a leg, not take a leg.”
Mary Beth Roussel, Baton Rouge: “This election will make history… no bones about it.”
Karl Mintz, (Age 7), New Orleans: “Well, you just took a bone off a skeleton that wants us to know that there’s an election coming!”
Gina Villavaso, New Orleans: “I hope that’s the funny bone I need because this election is not humerus!”
Frank Koch, Baton Rouge: “Really……. You want a souvenir from THIS election?”
Andrew Wisdom, St. Augustine, FL: “This election is so important, the dead are rising from their graves to vote!”
Emma Duhe, St. Gabriel: “Sorry, but I like my candidates with a little skin in the game.”
Riley St. Amant, Baton Rouge: “Put that bone back, this year is already on its last leg!”
Terrific job, Folks! Be well -- Walt