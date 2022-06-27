The recent signing into law of Louisiana’s vindictive and cruel abortion bar by Gov. John Bel Edwards gives me great fear for the future of the feminine half of our population, and those who care for them, in a time of great travail.
The governor’s pen signed into law a bill that authorizes criminal penalties for abortion providers and leaves a poor woman no choice but to borrow or steal money to travel to another state where abortion is permitted, or resort to a coat hanger.
Poor and Black people made up a substantial part of Edwards' vote in both his overwhelming victory over David Vitter in 2015 and his close victory over Eddie Rispone in 2019, and this bill will negatively impact them in the greatest manner imaginable.
I am not at all a fervent fan and advocate of getting an abortion and wouldn’t want to be a party to one, but I realize that no alternative avails itself to a woman in desperate need of help. This includes teenagers or older women who become pregnant as a result of rape. Imagine the agony of a parent whose child has been raped and has no recourse to medical treatment. Imagine the turmoil and chaos of a young girl raped by a parent with nowhere to turn for relief.
When Pope Francis became Pope he stated that the Church had become “obsessed" with the issue of abortion.
Long ago, Gov. Buddy Roemer vetoed an abortion ban because it made no provision for rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. Roemer may have been the last compassionate Republican governor of Louisiana. Unfortunately, he is gone, as are the hopes for a Republican renaissance.
BOB CROWLEY
retired
New Orleans