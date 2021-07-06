Crime is a deepening concern in New Orleans and fewer residents believe their city is safe.
That’s what a new survey finds. Seventy-four percent of city residents believe the crime problem has worsened over the past year and those who say the city is safe fell to 35%, 22 points down from 2020. The poll was commissioned by the New Orleans Crime Coalition and conducted by my firm, June 11-17.
Despite these worrisome findings, there is a ray of hope in the numbers. And that hope is about solutions: New Orleanians are clear-eyed in their support of initiatives to make the city safer.
Big majorities cut across demographic lines in support of all five anti-crime initiatives tested by the poll. What’s more, between two-thirds and three-fourths of the local citizenry say they “strongly” support these proposals — indicating unusually intense agreement.
The most popular initiative is improving the New Orleans Police Department’s capacity to investigate and solve crimes. Ninety-two percent of city residents favor doing so, with African Americans and Whites nearly identical in their views. Residents in neighborhoods across the city speak loud and clear, with 89% to 96% expressing support.
Buttressing this view is additional polling data showing that residents give low marks to the status quo of investigating and solving crimes in New Orleans — and that includes murders and violent offenses, burglaries and property crimes, car thefts and break-ins. Negative ratings for the NOPD’s performance on these functions range from 65% to 85%. In light of this, it’s no wonder that the citizenry wants something done.
Another initiative nearly as popular as strengthening investigations is building up police manpower to increase neighborhood patrols, capturing 90% support. The highest approval comes from African American women: 93% want increased patrols and 78% feel strongly about it.
Enhancing the NOPD’s use of computer analytics and other crime-solving technologies is the third initiative tested, and it won 88% support. Blacks endorse it to a slightly greater degree than do Whites, 90% versus 86%.
Strong public support also extends to improving the use of legal camera technology in solving crimes, with 86% approval. While there is a generational gap on this initiative — with residents 45 and older giving it 92% approval and those 18-44 giving it a lower, but still high, 75% — support is stout citywide.
Increasing social and counseling programs to reduce crime is another popular initiative, endorsed by 84% of the citizenry, with 66% strongly favoring it. Although Blacks are a bit more supportive of these programs than Whites, 86% versus 79%, huge majorities of both want to broaden anti-crime efforts beyond traditional law enforcement tactics.
Why is there so much public enthusiasm for these five measures? That’s best explained by context and timing, which is the importance people now place on crime as an issue.
According to the survey, 56% of New Orleans adults say that crime and public safety is the top local issue — outdistancing others such as drainage and flooding (14%), street repair and maintenance (10%) and affordable housing (8%).
Not only do Crescent City residents believe crime is of paramount importance, they put their money where their mouths are when ranking competing priorities for city revenues. Pluralities of Blacks and Whites, women and men and every major neighborhood area and age cohort agree that public safety and police protection should be the first priority for spending additional city revenues.
While these anti-crime initiatives are not instant cure-alls, and will ultimately depend upon the hard realities of funding and implementation, each one of them offers an opportunity for common ground — citizens coming together in search of positive solutions.
At a time when division and discord mark most policy debates, finding 80% to 90% agreement on any path forward is as rare as it is remarkable.
Ron Faucheux of New Orleans is a nonpartisan pollster and publisher of Lunchtime Politics, a national newsletter about polls.