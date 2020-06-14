You'll NEVER believe who's chillin' with a sno-ball in Walt Handelsman's latest cartoon caption contest!
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | Staff editorial cartoonist

Slurp a Sno-ball!

The heat is back in Louisiana and everyone is looking for the best way to stay cool. Lots of us go for a big, freezing cold sno-ball and from the looks of this cartoon, we’re not the only ones!

So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.

The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, June 22nd in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!

Some honorable mentions will also be listed.

Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.        

DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.

THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, June18th AT MIDNIGHT.

Good luck, everyone!

Best wishes---Walt

Email Walt Handelsman at whandelsman@theadvocate.com

