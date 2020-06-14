You'll NEVER believe who's chillin' with a sno-ball in Walt Handelsman's latest cartoon caption contest!

Slurp a Sno-ball!
The heat is back in Louisiana and everyone is looking for the best way to stay cool. Lots of us go for a big, freezing cold sno-ball and from the looks of this cartoon, we’re not the only ones!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, June 22nd in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, June18th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt