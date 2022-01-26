Is there ever a time for too much spending?
Certainly President Joe Biden doesn’t think so. Guess your opinion depends on whether you’re the taxpayer sending the government your money or the public official who gets to dole it out.
But if you are Louisiana legislators the year before running for reelection, or Gov. John Bel Edwards fighting lame-duck irrelevancy, there’s no such thing as too much money.
The Revenue Estimating Conference, a four-member panel that sets state spending levels, recently recognized an additional $1.6 billion, $874 million for the current fiscal year and $771 million for the year starting July 1.
It gets even better because those increases do not include $1.3 billion in unspent pandemic aid, plus still more in infrastructure funds: $202.6 million for this year’s installment of about $1 billion for bridge repairs, and $2.7 billion for several dozen levee, flood control, and other projects.
There may be even more money to spend because the current projections do not include the state’s expected take from sports wagering. And Biden just announced he may pass his Build Back Better wish list in pieces ... so more money.
The Edwards administration unveiled its proposed budget Tuesday. The governor wants to raise teacher pay $1,500-$2,000 out of recurring revenue; replenish some of the unemployment trust fund; and spend lots of one-time money on infrastructure, just to name a few of his proposals.
The state should also fund a few innovative projects in education with those nonrecurring dollars. Different pilots in various parts of the state might dramatically improve public education. Then the state can replicate the ones that work.
Simply increasing statewide funding formulas and teacher pay without performance requirements or standards has resulted in the same-old, same-old lousy academic results for elementary and secondary public schools. Let’s pay for something new, learn how it works, and reverse the downward spiral in performance.
Nearly three out of four public schools and districts showed drops in academic performance scores in 2020-21. And fewer than half of Louisiana public school students in kindergarten, first, second, and third grades are reading on grade level, according to new figures released by the state Department of Education. Worst of all were kindergarteners; just over two in five demonstrated the expected reading skills. Simply giving current teachers more pay will not improve those results.
There must be a better way. The state has looked to Mississippi, which jumped from near bottom nationally on student reading skills to a ranking in the twenties. Surely there are other states with successful programs we can try.
Louisiana can also fund pilot incentives for universities to help nearby businesses grow and create more jobs. Then both business and higher education benefit. Newly hired workers become new taxpayers.
Teacher pay raises, new bridges: Here's Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan for spending Louisiana's extra revenue
Again, the idea is not to throw more money into formulas that reward poor performance like LSU‘s ranking of 172, down 19 spots in the latest survey of top universities by U.S. News & World. LSU is next-to-last academically in the SEC. Other state public colleges could benefit even more.
Our roads, bridges and ports are getting additional funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Leveraging those projects with even more one-time money would get a bigger bang for every dollar invested.
Since Louisiana continues to bleed workers and taxpayers to other states, it would be ridiculous to rely on the current better-than-expected collections of personal, corporate, and sales taxes to continue indefinitely.
And the level of federal funding cannot carry on at this pace. Either Republicans will gain majority of one or both houses of Congress this fall and slow down federal spending, or the debt servicing on 30-plus trillion dollars and beyond will.
Let’s learn from history and not dump a bump in riches into unsustainable formulas.
Remember the horrible withdrawal, pain, and suffering when extra revenue dried up in the past, but the enormous appetite of government didn’t.