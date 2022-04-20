Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, makes an impassioned presentation against the override in the Senate, after the House passed its veto override bill Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Louisiana State Capitol, where Republican majorities in House and Senate successfully overrode a governor's veto for the first time against an executive's will since 1991 to ensure Black voters would not have the possibility of electing a second African American to Congress. The Senate voted to override, as well.