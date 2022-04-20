This session of the Louisiana Legislature will spend a record $40 billion in appropriations and capital outlay expenditures on state and city projects. There has never been such an opportune time to improve the lives and well-being of the 119,000 people of Senate District 5 since Karen Carter Peterson entered the Legislature in 1999.
Unfortunately, the New Orleans-based district, which includes Central City, Broadmoor, Uptown and parts of the 7th Ward, will have no one fighting for it as 38 senators divvy up the money. Earlier this month, nearly two years before her tenure would have ended due to term limits, Peterson unexpectedly and immediately resigned from the seat, which will remain vacant pending a special election this fall.
You don’t quit all of a sudden at such a historic moment without a good reason.
Here’s the rationale Peterson offered: “As I’ve previously shared, I have personally struggled with depression and a gambling addiction for the entirety of my legislative career; in fact, it has been close to 30 years. At this time, I must place all of my energy on my own mental health and personal well-being, and therefore have tendered my resignation effective immediately.”
But within a week of Peterson's Senate resignation, this newspaper revealed a key fact she’d neglected to mention: She is the subject of a federal investigation.
Peterson is “cooperating fully” with investigators, announced her lawyer, Brian Capitelli. Capitelli, a former federal prosecutor, said the probe centers on Peterson’s finances and relates to her gambling addiction.
I have served with or worked in state and local governments with 24 different elected officials who went to jail for wrongdoing. The ones who resigned office unexpectedly and immediately, including then-City Council member Oliver Thomas, were asked to do so by the FBI as they faced likely indictment.
Thomas, who returned to the council this year, hails from the same political organization as Peterson, BOLD, which once counted Peterson’s late father Ken Carter as a leader. Thomas claimed his gambling addiction led him to accept kickbacks and ultimately plead guilty in 2007. It’s time that elected officials with acknowledged gambling problems be made to recuse themselves from votes on any gambling issues.
Federal agents offer credit toward reducing your charges or sentence if you “cooperate fully,” which could mean her own investigation or any other ongoing federal probe. Peterson’s been around politics a long time, so who knows what tales she has to tell.
While she served in the Legislature, Peterson, 52, also chaired the Louisiana Democratic Party from 2012 until 2020. That job paid $24,000, according to her disclosure statement, and was one of several sources of income. In 2020, she also listed $22,000 for her part-time work as a senator, and said she earned $109,000 as a lawyer for the corporate firm Dentons. We don’t know her income for last year because her personal financial disclosure for 2021 isn’t due until next month.
Peterson’s gambling problem burst into public view three years ago when WWL-TV reported she had received a misdemeanor summons for violating a self-imposed ban on entering casinos. Under Louisiana law, a person with a gambling addiction can put themselves on a list kept by State Police circulated to casinos around the state. A person on the list who enters a casino receives a summons.
It was shortly after WWL posted its 2019 story that Peterson went public with her addiction and said she occasionally relapsed.
It took less than a week for reporters to discover that the unmentioned, real reason for the politically and financially privileged Peterson’s immediate departure was a federal investigation.
So the political and Senate District 5 communities are abuzz over the question: What happened to Karen Carter Peterson?