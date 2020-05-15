Despite the partisan nature of today’s politics, the importance of infrastructure is something that we all can agree on, perhaps even more so in these “new normal” times. Critical supplies are needed to be transported to hospitals, food must be delivered to grocery stores and affordable energy must be distributed to homes. All this to ensure that some semblance of life can sustain. To do this, the need for infrastructure has never been clearer. Although both parties still support an infrastructure stimulus, it has taken a backseat to other stimulus efforts to jolt the economy.
In the meantime, our nation has a real opportunity repair our nation’s crumbling roads, bridges, and tunnels — and make national infrastructure revitalization a reality — through the Council on Environmental Quality’s proposed National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reforms.
Created half a century ago to provide common-sense environmental consideration into the federal approval process, NEPA has ballooned in its purview and become a significant obstacle for critical infrastructure projects. Repeated assessments across multiple federal agencies and high litigation costs have created pointless delays and made many proposals uneconomical before they can even get off the ground.
When the White House rolled out its NEPA reforms in January, it announced a streamlining of the permitting approval process. Among the proposed rules aimed to expedite infrastructure projects, the new “One Federal Decision” policy would appoint a sole federal agency to conduct the entire process and cut down wait times to two years or less. These reforms are a welcome change for many sectors that are ready to create jobs and rebuild our nation’s infrastructure for the benefit of all Americans.
Many Louisiana industry leaders and advocates are commending the administration’s proposed rule, emphasizing the importance of speedy infrastructure approval as a tide that lifts all boats in our regional and national economies. Bethany Stich, director of the University of New Orleans Transportation Institute, remarked on the need for an update to the NEPA process, calling the legislation “a good document, but it is from 1969. There’s a lot that probably should have been updated that hasn’t been” if we want to support investment in our “terribly underfunded” infrastructure.
David Helveston, president and CEO of the Pelican Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, pointed to the transportation needs in the Baton Rouge area as a reason to cut through the bureaucratic red tape in the existing approval process. He stated, “You’re spending an increased percentage of time and money on these non-construction activities. The reality is that we really need to have more dollars actually doing construction activities — turning dirt.”
Nationally, calls for NEPA reform are coming from diverse sectors including some renewables whose companies need expedited environmental reviews to advance their projects. The American Wind Energy Association applauded the proposed rule by commenting that “reducing permitting delays and uncertainties associated with responsible wind energy infrastructure development will create jobs, increase deployment of clean, reliable American-made domestic power.”
There are certainly many federal proposals that Americans of varied political beliefs can argue about, during a crisis or in the absence of one. However, the Trump administration’s NEPA reforms should receive support from both parties if we want to rebuild our infrastructure for the 21st century. Bipartisan wins like these do not come around often.
Charlie Melancon is a former Democratic member of Congress and former Louisiana Secretary of Wildlife and Fisheries. He now works with the pro-infrastructure group Grow America’s Infrastructure Now (GAIN) Coalition.