When the Louisiana Legislature drew congressional districts during reapportionment, were they gerrymandering our six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives to guarantee that the 2nd district seat would have a Black person in Congress? Or was it to have at least one Democrat in the Louisiana delegation?
Former Congressman, now White House “Big Shot” Cedric Richmond, was both, Black and Democrat.
Fifteen people have qualified to run in the March 20 “open primary” to fill the vacancy in the district. It traces through mostly Black communities along both sides of the Mississippi River from the eastern tip of Orleans Parish up to portions of north Baton Rouge just above Baker. Eight candidates are Democrats, four are Republicans, and three are other parties or have no party affiliation.
The district is 62% Black, 63% Democrat and less than 12% Republican. Barack Obama received 76% of the votes in the 2nd congressional, 75% voted for Hillary Clinton, and 75% for Joe Biden. The district has a median household income of $44,124.
The reasoning behind the opening question of this column is that one candidate, Karen Carter Peterson, a Black Democrat who currently serves in the state Senate, is formerly the chair of the Louisiana Democrat Party. She served from 2012 until recently. But some would argue she did more to help grow the Louisiana Republican Party than any Republican during that time.
According to Tyler Bridges’ article in The Times-Picayune/The Advocate: During her tenure, the ranks of Democrats thinned in the Legislature (from 16 to 12 senators and 43 to 35 representatives), tens of thousands of registered Democrats left the party (lost 30% of Democrat voters) and became Republicans (gained 28% more Republican voters) or independents, and the party’s grassroots network withered.
While Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards won re-election in 2019, Democrats lost the other six statewide elected offices that year, with no other candidate winning more than 41%.
Former state Rep. Gene Reynolds, who became the Democrats’ leader in the state House in 2016 after Edwards was elected governor, said Peterson’s unabashed liberal rhetoric and voting record turned off potential recruits and donors.
“I don’t think she ever understood that you have to have a broad umbrella,” said Reynolds, who believes that most Louisiana Democrats are, like him, slightly to the right of center.
But are there realistic alternatives to a Democrat winning the 2nd district seat? Thanks to Peterson, the Republicans are in the ascendant everywhere — except probably the 2nd district.
Another of the candidates is Claston Bernard, a Black Republican who espouses a more conservative view of family, freedom and faith. Bernard, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Jamaica, is an LSU track champion and two-time Olympic decathlete. So he knows a little something about being a long shot in competition, yet finding a way to win.
His voice should be heard more often: “When I see Black Americans, I see Americans. When I see White Americans, I see Americans. When I see Native Americans, I see Americans. We are one people with one goal. Hard work, hard work is what is going to get us ahead.”
According to census statistics, more than 21% of the people and nearly 33% of the children in the district live below the poverty line. One campaign idea of Bernard’s is to use business tax credits to fund after-school programs.
Bernard owns a home inspection business and ran for Gonzales City Council in 2012 as a Democrat. But he received the state Republican Party’s endorsement this year over the three other Republican candidates in the congressional race.
While you might think a Republican can’t win this seat, one did as recently as a dozen years ago, Joseph Cao, although he was a one-termer who lost to Richmond. So it’s not impossible, but all the pieces have to fall just “right.” And that’s what makes Louisiana politics the favorite sport of many.
There’s something for everyone with a smorgasbord of 15 candidates running for the 2nd district seat.
Early voting begins Saturday and runs through March 13. If there is a runoff, it would be April 24.
Geaux vote!
