Scott Rabalais’ column, "Amid Will Wade mess, however bad you think it is for LSU, it might be worse" closes with “It’s Will Wade’s mess. Now it’s left for LSU to clean up and try to move forward.” Those two lines neatly encapsulate LSU’s and Louisiana’s ongoing problems, continued high ranking on the bad lists and low ranking on the good lists, and lack of progress in fundamental areas such as education, personal income, health, jobs, the list goes on. The problem? Failure to take responsibility.
LSU’s NCAA problems are not Will Wade’s. They are LSU’s and Louisiana’s. Once Wade’s problems and those of the football and basketball programs came to light, it was LSU’s responsibility to investigate and take action, not wait for a slow-moving NCAA to determine LSU’s and Louisiana’s response. LSU’s response to the sexual assault and sexual harassment scandals, the recruiting violations, and the failure to oversee the athletic department has been woefully inadequate. Not one senior LSU official has faced serious repercussions. Not one! The former LSU officials that were punished, King Alexander and Les Miles, were punished by other schools after they had moved on from LSU.
It is general knowledge that college recruits and student athletes in the “money sports” of football and basketball are being paid. Big-time college sports is a known cesspool of inappropriate activities, with recruits and players, as well as their families, receiving under-the-table payments from boosters and agents. This is not a criticism of the athletes and their families. They have a right to earn money from their talents.
It is the system that is rotten. And college administrators, athletic directors, coaches, governors and legislators have been turning a blind eye to that rotten system for decades. College presidents and athletic directors ignore the corruption and remain willfully ignorant, if that, hoping their programs won’t get caught. If caught, they do nothing or take minimal actions to give the appearance of doing “something,” while ensuring the programs continue to function as usual.
Why? Because big-time college sports is a multi-billion-dollar business, with big players like LSU receiving tens of millions of dollars in revenue annually. And nothing can be allowed to interfere with this flow of money. But that money has come at a high cost — the loss of personal and academic integrity. And the collateral damage includes a long list of sexually abused and harassed women and corrupted athletes, coaches, athletic department officials, college administrators, and government officials.
There will never be a more clear case of “lack of institutional control” than LSU’s. The NCAA should make an example of LSU and shut down its football and basketball programs.
Edward Ashworth of Baton Rouge is a retired lawyer.