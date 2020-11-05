Recent political ads in the Orleans district attorney's race imply it’s bad politics to be conservative in New Orleans.
Now after years of attacks on DA Leon Cannizzaro for being too conservative in trying to get bad people convicted and off the streets, the main criticism for the batch of candidates to replace Cannizzaro was that one is conservative.
George Soros dropped $220,000 into the final days of the DA race attacking Keva Landrum as not progressive. Didn’t work for the out-of-towner Soros. Landrum ran first.
Do we really want a liberal DA for the prosecution before a bunch of new Criminal Court judges in New Orleans? The left wants to get rid of stiff mandatory minimum sentences, prison time for juvenile delinquents, fines and fees levied on criminal defendants that fund the criminal courts and public defenders.
According to FBI data in 2019, Louisiana ranked first for its murder rate when compared to other states, reported a study from SafeWise.
The state is 6.2 points above the national average of 4.9 homicides per 100,000 individuals, the report said.
Four of the metro areas with the highest murder rates were in Louisiana: New Orleans-Metairie (17.6), Baton Rouge (11.6), Lafayette (7.7), and Shreveport-Bossier City (9.6).
Louisiana experienced the highest per capita murder rate (11.4 per 100,000) among all U.S. states in 2018 for the 30th consecutive year (1989—2018), according to the 2018 FBI Uniform Crime Report.
Louisiana averaged 13.7 murders per 100,000, compared to the U.S. average of 6.6 murders per 100,000 from 1989-2014.
Don’t recall any daily press conferences by the politicians on comparative murder rate statistics — or what they are going to do about it.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell enjoy holding daily press conferences about COVID-19 and hurricanes, but not about what they plan to do about the murders taking lives and threatening the safety and image of our community. Maybe that would appear conservative to talk about law and order.
Cantrell may have press conferences bemoaning horrific murders, but she does not acknowledge the systemic problems in New Orleans. You can’t solve a problem until you reach an agreement that one exists.
People in the community know who are committing the murders and selling the drugs but won’t come forward and name names; neither will the politicians and preachers. Maybe it’s fear of retaliation or just personal relationships that prevent people from getting involved or just plain ol' not wanting to be considered a snitch. Edwards and Cantrell need a plan to solve those problems.
Little happens to many of the perpetrators, who are let out on cheap bonds if arrested, and get no jail time if they go to court.
There will be some who blame President Donald Trump for the murders and crime in New Orleans. It’s been years since a Republican served on the City Council and you have to go back to 1870 to find a Republican mayor of the city. So it’s not Republicans in charge while New Orleans consistently racked up these statistics.
Four candidates wanted to be the new DA. All were Democrats: former Criminal District Court judges Arthur Hunter, Keva Landrum, Morris Reed, and City Council President Jason Williams. Landrum and Williams made the runoff on Dec. 5.
Last year Cannizzaro said, “I absolutely want to see fewer people locked up in New Orleans and throughout the state. But we must get there because fewer people are committing crimes, not because of some grand social experiment espoused by sheltered academics and naive politicians.”
With the level of unrest, riots, looting, murders, and attacks on police in other major cities and New Orleans, this doesn’t seem like a good time to experiment with criminal justice.
