Today marks the 26th day of President Donald Trump’s shutdown, and I find myself intrigued by his visit to New Orleans. While my colleagues and I have continued to present and vote on legislation to reopen the government, I won’t hold my breath in the midst of the president’s temper tantrums. During the president’s address at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention, he missed an opportunity to impart justice and hope on the number of people who have suffered at the hands of his policies since taking office.
The president’s visit to Louisiana is astounding given how much Louisianans are suffering because of his leadership. The root of his shutdown stems from his desire to build a senseless and expensive wall that most Americans oppose. To be clear, this was his campaign promise under the condition that Mexico would pay for his wall. Mexico was never paying for his wall, so why does he think American taxpayers are willing to do so? Of the more than 800,000 furloughed federal employees, 5,858 of them are Louisianans working without pay. Many workers live within tight budgets and are now being held hostage. Imagine having to decide whether to pay your car note or buy urgent medication, or your pay for rent or child care. It is immoral to put so many people in financial binds when many of them also have families to provide for. There are millions of Americans who rely on vital government services and are currently at risk because of the shutdown.
What is even more painstaking for Louisiana residents is that the president's wall could take necessary funds away from the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane Protection Project — funds already allocated to Louisiana in the 2019 fiscal year budget. I call on all of my Republican colleagues to take a firm stand against this to protect our residents.
Agriculture has long been a strategic asset to the state of Louisiana, and farming has been a generational way of life for many of our residents. Louisiana is a leading producer of sugarcane, soybeans, rice, and corn. China imposed a 25 percent tariff on U.S. soybeans in direct retaliation for the president’s tariffs on Chinese products. Farmers who grow soybeans and rice are seeing Trump’s policies diminish their ability to make a profit from their crop. Even former Louisiana Republican U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany said, “Farmers know that once you lose the market, it’s hard to get it back. Things have gotten so bad that soybeans are rotting in the fields here in Louisiana.” Contrary to the president's belief that immigrants are the reason for poor performing farms, it is in fact his policies that have contributed to the downfall of Louisiana farms.
While Trump’s shutdown is bad for Louisianans, his other policies are doing damage to the state. Louisiana thrives from a culture of family and fellowship, yet families are seeing their mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins jobs’ at risk. One in six jobs in Louisiana is related to international commerce with the Port of New Orleans as the fourth largest port in the United States. Global Trade Magazine ranked the Port of South Louisiana No. 1 with the Port of New Orleans at No. 4 four on their Top 50 Power Ports list. I would like to see them continue to be among the leaders on the list, but the president’s policies threaten the future of our international trade. Louisiana could even see a 7 percent slowdown in five years. The lives of women have also been placed in greater jeopardy with the expiration of the Violence Against Women Act that expired month due to the president’s shutdown.
There is no greater threat to American national security than a president who manufactures a humanitarian crisis. As a long-term member of the Homeland Security Committee, I support effective border security, and I also look forward to having more of those conversations with corresponding solutions this Congress. If the president takes one thing away from his visit to Louisiana, it’s that when you hurt Louisiana’s economy, you hurt the entire country's economy. Louisianans and the American people should no longer have to suffer.
U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond of New Orleans is assistant to the majority whip.