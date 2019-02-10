Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Fill In The Blanks.
We had 267 entries in this latest caption contest. With poetic punch lines about Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, coastal restoration even infrastructure repair. We had lots of submissions about the Saints, even though football season has officially ended… Believe me, I feel your pain!
(As always, when we have duplicate entries we pick the earliest sent in.)
This week’s winner and finalists are:
WINNER:
Rebecca Moss, New Orleans (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS:
John E. Galloway, Kenner: “Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, Who Dats get Mardi Gras, and Jazz Fest too!”
Frances Garland, Baton Rouge: “Roses are red, violets are blue, we won’t forget, what the refs never threw!”
Ivy Mathieu, LaPlace: “Roses are red, violets are blue, Coastal Restoration, is a must do!”
Robert Wilson, New Orleans: “Roses are red,violets are blue,just one more week,until Krewe du Vieux!”
Edward Killelea, Baton Rouge: “Roses are Red, violets are Blue, the Rams lost the Super Bowl, because of Voo Doo!”
Alli Raynor, New Orleans: “Roses are red, violets are blue, football is over, time to catch a Muses’ shoe!”
Denise Harris, Baton Rouge: “Roses are red, violets are blue, Roger Goodell, I’m still mad at you”
Marcus Plaisance, Baton Rouge: “Roses are red, violets are blue, fifty years old, is a bridge we call new.”
Barret Carter, Baton Rouge: “Roses are red, violets are blue, love is so blind, and referees are too!”
Frank Arrigo, Baton Rouge: “Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, I’ve Never Won Walt’s Contest, How About You?”
Well done, everyone!!! ~ Walt