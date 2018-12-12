There is probably no large government in America that does not have a need for juvenile beds. But Louisiana, courtesy of a veto by House Speaker Taylor Barras, has managed to be the jurisdiction to build a juvenile facility and not pay the money to open it.

That is the most prominent result of Barras, R-New Iberia, in an abuse of his position, refusing to recognize new revenues coming in to the state Treasury. He blocked use of recognized new revenues for the juvenile prison in Avoyelles Parish and some other purposes, about $43 million worth.

That is after the Legislature, where Barras has fought a continuous war against Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards on the budget since 2016, voted to authorize spending the money if it became available.

Why is this an abuse? By voting against the recommendations of economists and the three other Revenue Estimating Conference members, Barras created a problem that need not have existed. The panel requires unanimous decisions to recognize new revenue.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne tried to school Barras on the rules, that the REC is not supposed to determine spending but simply to recognize the revenues. If Barras did not want to spend $43 million, he could fight that battle at the Legislature’s budget committee, which meets regularly and where he has many appointees of his own.

By abusing the unanimity rule at the REC, Barras struck a blow against Edwards and the budget that most Republican senators and representatives, as well as Democrats, settled on in the spring. He also blocked putting his views up for debate in budget committee, a larger body of senators and representatives, where we suspect he would lose the argument.

Barras’ excuse is that the economy is dicey, with oil prices down. But after economists tweaked their forecast to reflect some of his concerns he did not budge.

Oil prices go up or down rapidly, and recent OPEC moves made them go back up this week. Sustained levels of energy prices, one way or another, are important to state revenues over the coming months. It is not surprising that Barras' view was rejected by not only economists and Dardenne but Republican Senate President John Alario of Westwego and the REC’s independent member, economist Jim Richardson.

Changes in the revenue forecast are supposed to be unanimous to empower Richardson, who is highly respected, to prevent the three political figures from inflating the budget.

Instead, it has empowered Barras to cut spending that the majority of lawmakers wanted and the economists say is justified. It creates a needless crisis, and because it is such an overreaction to volatile oil prices, it is difficult to argue that it is not about revenues but about the upcoming gubernatorial election, in which Barras’ party seeks to unseat Edwards.

Richardson has done his best to hold the public officials to the facts and figures. The speaker’s move is a new low in the absurd partisanship in today’s State Capitol. Barras has contributed to the problem, again and again.