Of all the advances in public health over the past 100 years, one of the most effective has been large-scale vaccinations.
Starting in the early 20th century, scientists developed immunizations to protect people against diseases that, at the time, were common causes of childhood death or disability — things like whooping cough, measles and polio.
As science caught up with public health threats and vaccinating against diseases became a routine part of pediatric health care, these conditions largely faded from our general awareness.
Unfortunately, we’re starting to hear more about these conditions, such as the public health emergency recently declared in Washington state because of an ongoing measles outbreak. Such events had been largely unheard of for 50 years.
Why the comeback? According to a study the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued in October 2018, there are increasing numbers of children who aren’t getting any or all of their recommended childhood vaccines. The study found that the percentage of children younger than age two who have not gotten any vaccines has quadrupled since the start of the 21st century.
The good news is that overall, the majority of children are getting their recommendations on schedule. But, it’s disturbing to find a small and growing group who hasn’t been immunized to protect them from diseases. In the case of the measles outbreak in Washington, the nearby Portland, Oregon area was identified as a “hot spot” for vaccination exemptions in a 2018 study from PLOS Medicine. This is a contributing factor to the current health emergency there, and a reason why, nationwide, we’re hearing about people with conditions that haven’t been common since our grandparents were children.
There are some people who legitimately cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, such as allergies to elements of the vaccines. But for most people, vaccination is safe and effective. Despite all the evidence of this, and the consensus among medical professionals that children should get shots at key ages to protect them from illnesses and infectious diseases, there are parents who choose not to vaccinate their children. Parents make this choice for a variety of reasons, but science consistently proves that vaccination is always safer and has fewer risks for children than not vaccinating.
In other cases, access is an issue — parents may not be aware of what’s covered on their health plans or how to get to clinics where their children can get vaccinated. And, children’s age is a factor — some vaccines are recommended for early childhood, and others are recommended for adolescence or young adulthood.
We’ve seen in our group of members that while we have high rates of young children getting their shots on schedule, those numbers start to drop as children get older. Most day cares, school systems, colleges and universities require proof of vaccination before a child can enroll, so it’s important to stay on top of this at every stage of your children’s lives.
The first step is to talk to your children’s doctor, and make sure your children have an annual wellness checkup every year. That is a good opportunity to stay on schedule for vaccinations, and to identify any issues that need to be monitored as children grow and develop.
Most health plans, including our Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana health plans, cover an annual wellness visit for children at low or zero out-of-pocket cost.
Community resources have increased, too. Many areas offer health fairs, school events or other opportunities outside of a trip to the doctor’s office to make it easier for parents to have their children vaccinated.
Regardless of where your children get their needed vaccines, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that they’re protected against illnesses that once prevented many children from growing into adulthood. No one wants a return to those days. Take advantage of the advances in preventive medicine and make sure your children are up to date on their shots.
Dr. Vindell Washington is executive vice president and chief medical officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.