When people from other parts of the country hear the word "Louisiana," they might think of our scenic wetlands and wildlife, our unique array of cultures and cuisines, or maybe even the sweet sounds of New Orleans jazz. But in the past decade-plus, Louisiana has also developed a reputation for its school choice initiatives. This National School Choice Week provides a good opportunity to reflect — and build upon — our school choice success.
After one of our state’s great tragedies, lawmakers saw the opportunity to transform our educational system, with school choice a centerpiece of the reforms. After Hurricane Katrina, the state Legislature transferred many New Orleans schools into the Recovery School District. The RSD converted most of those schools into charter schools — institutions run with public funding, but with more autonomy from government regulations and accountability for student outcomes. Some years later, the state also created an opportunity scholarship program, allowing thousands of students in failing schools to attend another school of their families’ choosing, and a Course Choice program providing supplemental classes for students without access to quality courses in their own area.
These and other school choice initiatives have started to pay dividends. More than 90 percent of parents in the opportunity scholarship program are satisfied with their children’s schools; 95 percent are satisfied with their children’s academic performance. And a Stanford University study found that Louisiana charter school students received the equivalent of 50 additional days of learning in reading per academic year compared to traditional public schools, and 65 additional days — roughly three months’ worth — of learning in math. Results like these have made progress in narrowing the educational performance gap that has seen Louisiana lag below national averages.
School choice has already helped many Louisiana families — but a new Pelican Institute paper on education reform explains how the state can and should do more to expand its impact. For instance, lawmakers can expand eligibility for the existing opportunity scholarship program. They should ensure charter schools have equal access to underutilized buildings and to financial markets through tax-exempt bonds, as other public schools. And they should build on the successful 2014 reforms creating the Jump Start program, in which businesses partner with schools to create quality vocational and technical training opportunities for students.
Most importantly, as part of a constitutional convention addressing fiscal issues, the Legislature should undertake reforms to the state’s foundational document making it easier for parents to exercise school choice. Unfortunately, in 2013 the state Supreme Court ruled that policymakers could not use the prime source of state education funding to finance the opportunity scholarship program. Constitutional reform should overturn this ruling, making it easier for funding dollars to follow the student, regardless of the school the student attends.
This National School Choice Week, more than 40,000 events will show the broad support for school choice across the country. The Pelican Institute will cosponsor one of many such events in Louisiana, where children themselves will speak about the way school choice has helped their lives.
As anyone who has attended a National School Choice Week event can attest, the children’s infectious enthusiasm for learning transcends mere policy discussions. A child who loves her school and teachers loves life — and has hope for a bright future. Every child, and every family, deserve that hope — in Louisiana, and nationwide. Let’s work to make that school choice dream a reality for every American.
Daniel J. Erspamer is the CEO of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, a New Orleans-based nonprofit that promotes free market principles in Louisiana.