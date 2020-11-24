I’ve never watched LSU tennis — I’m not sure where on campus the team plays — and I have barely passed through Tiger Stadium’s gates.

But the Drake Davis-Jade Lewis dating saga has been painfully present in my mind of late, at least since first USA Today and then this newspaper published troubling stories that say many LSU athletic officials had knowledge of the violent dating history involving these two former LSU athletes. Yet, rather than take responsible action, LSU officials turned away.

My interest is because I share this much in common with David Lewis, father of former Tiger tennis player Jade Lewis: We both sent our daughters to Baton Rouge for college. We probably shared this much, too: We held hopes for our daughters and expected the best from LSU for them, including that campus administrators and personnel — athletic department or otherwise — would protect their interests, health and safety.

We didn’t send our beloved daughters there to get beat up by people like Davis, a Baton Rouge area athlete who occasionally caught passes for the Tigers. At last count, he seemed to have had more dating abuse accusations than career pass receptions. By two accusers’ recollections, he was involved in at least five and perhaps seven domestic violence incidents. He caught four passes as a sometimes Tiger in 2016-17.

Of the two, Jade Lewis was a more accomplished athlete. A New Zealand native, she was one of the best high school players in America, where her family moved. She excelled as an LSU freshman.

Davis, too, was an accomplished prep player. His guardian is Jim Bernhard, a titan in Louisiana business and industry and influential enough to have been invited to serve on LSU’s board, an honor he turned down.

This much is sure, though: Davis, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound man trained in a sport that prizes controlled violence, pleaded guilty to battery on his 5-foot-7 dating partner after he was accused of punching or choking Lewis on at least four occasions and maybe as many as six times over 18 months in 2017-18. A guilty plea means he said he did it.

Troubling well beyond the Lewis household and LSU’s athletic department is this: According to published reports, many people, some of them Lewis’ teammates, knew about the abuse. Key people in LSU athletics, her coaches included, either insist they didn’t know the facts or say they misjudged the situation. Jade Lewis, players and her parents say otherwise.

Those key people are paid to know more and paid to judge more wisely suspected violent dating situations. There are both laws and rules in place to guide the athletic department’s grown-ups, who are supposed to be in charge. Those rules were apparently not followed; people are rightfully angry and, typically enough, an investigation has been launched long after Davis fractured Lewis’ rib.

If culpability is proven among LSU’s administration and staff, LSU’s reputation will be tarnished. It should be. More important, though, is that life and safety be protected on campus going forward and that LSU change its course. It better.

LSU has a constituency far beyond campus tennis aficionados or college football fanatics. That constituency is the realm of Louisiana parents, many of whom spend 18 years scrimping for savings, guiding their daughters’ education and preparing them for eventual enrollment at the state’s flagship campus. I was one of them.

I remember well the four-hour drive from our home in northeastern Louisiana to Baton Rouge, knowing what might go wrong when my wife and I let our child go but praying that all would go right. Parents depend upon LSU to guide their daughters and sons on paths to meaningful, productive lives. We depend on LSU to be there for them when we cannot be.

David Lewis, Jade’s dad, who played Davis Cup competitions for New Zealand, probably didn’t need to scrimp like my wife and I did to send our daughter to LSU. But his hopes for his child might have been similar: We wanted our daughters’ time at LSU to be the best years of their lives.

Fortunately for our household, our daughter’s LSU experience was a largely happy one. She was not a college athlete but a scholar. She found in LSU’s faculty men and women who took a sincere interest in her advancement and well-being. Back then, I trusted her teachers and campus administrators to hold her best interests in mind.

Now I wonder: If LSU higher-ups could not — would not, really — protect a highly vaunted college athlete who ran across the wrong football player, would LSU higher-ups protect a lesser-known student like my own daughter — or yours — if they ran across a wrong well-connected football player?

I want to say yes. I really do.

Email Ken Stickney at kstickney@theadvocate.com.