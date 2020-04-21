We don’t like having to defend ourselves, our families, our homes, our communities or our nation, but we must. Unfortunately, there are bad actors, and they just keep ramping up their bad-guy games as opportunities present themselves. These days, a lot of those opportunities come via technology, including the internet, the World Wide Web, Wi-Fi, texting and social media.
As many good faith leaders would say, oftentimes updated resources and tools are great growth options, and they only become something different when they are in the hands of people with devious motives.
Just last year, a newly reelected Gov. John Bel Edwards quickly activated the state’s cybersecurity team after cyberattacks on multiple state agencies. There was a ransomware attack on the Louisiana Office of Technology Services (OTS), taking servers offline and hampering email communication, websites and more.
Though Edwards said a limited service interruption was because of an aggressive OTS effort, it was a disruption nonetheless. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was attacked. The agency’s Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline was down for several hours. Earlier last year, three school districts were attacked.
New Orleans had a big scare in December when the city’s computer system was attacked, resulting in a bill of several million dollars and causing Mayor LaToya Cantrell to implement a state of emergency.
We’ve been given notice, and we must be on alert, cautious and prepared. In 2017, Edwards put greater focus on cybersecurity issues and established Louisiana’s Cybersecurity Commission.
We have an opportunity to look closer at cybersecurity issues on April 21 as The Times-Picayune | The Advocate | The Acadiana Advocate and the University of Southern California’s Election Cybersecurity Initiative will co-host a two-hour webinar looking at cyber hygiene; misinformation and disinformation; crisis communications; and internal and external threats to the core of our nation’s democracy.
Regardless of party affiliation or ideological viewpoint, we know there were deliberate attacks on our 2016 presidential election. Our next presidential election is scheduled for November. We’ll be choosing who we want to lead us for the next four years as president, and we’ll be choosing leaders of all kinds, including party representatives.
The event, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. will feature Louisiana and national experts who will discuss primary date changes, direct mail voting, facts citizens need to know and cybersecurity best practices. See https://www.electionsecurity.usc.edu/.
With the democracy of our state and our nation at stake, two hours is a small investment of time to learn more about what’s going on and what we can do.