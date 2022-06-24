It’s hurricane season, and many of us need to prepare to evacuate — or at least to shelter in place with an appropriate amount of food and water, emergency power and plans to leave at the right time. It’s best to get out of town as soon as it’s clear that a big one is coming our way.
That’s easier to say for those fortunate enough to have personal transportation. After Hurricane Katrina, many died in their homes because they didn’t have vehicles, couldn’t find a way out or didn't have someplace to go.
Next time, New Orleans officials want to avoid situations like that. After years of telling people to evacuate, then helping those who need shelter when the winds die down, the city is now planning to help before big storms hit. That’s good news, but there’s more work that must be done.
For decades, officials have triggered emergency plans about five days before anticipated land impact. In recent years, however, rapidly intensifying storms like Hurricane Ida have caused confusion about when — and whether — to call for evacuation. Getting people out of New Orleans means implementing contraflow traffic and giving those without vehicles bus rides out of town via neighborhood pickup locations. But getting contraflow in place is complicated, and no one parish can enact it alone. The ultimate decision is the governor’s.
Now add the likelihood that we can no longer depend on having as much prep time as we once did. The National Hurricane Center is predicting more rapidly intensifying storms, systems that speed up by as much as 35 mph in less than 24 hours, with some quickly becoming major storms. The city has been fortified by more than $14 billion in federal flood control infrastructure since Katrina, so it's is safer than it was, but that doesn't mean the risk is gone.
So New Orleans officials are planning for the worst. Other parishes, like Jefferson, are also thinking through new scenarios. Both are envisioning fewer prestorm evacuations, urging people to stock up on resources and supplies to shelter in place and then expanding post-storm evacuations.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s homeland security and emergency preparedness operation has been developing an updated hurricane plan. As in previous years, there would be a traditional evacuation prior to any serious storm, time permitting. The plan calls for evacuating more vulnerable people when there’s limited time, and foresees a “red” scenario when there is no time for government-assisted evacuation, which includes getting people into safe shelters before major storms hit. That’s a big change but a necessary one.
It's late June and the plan lacks some critical details. At last check there was nothing in it indicating how the city would prioritize those with critical needs. And critics say using the city’s Smart911 system to identify urgent need individuals is less than adequate.
Officials have to fix that and other concerns. Residents need to know what they should plan to do, and when, if they have personal transportation. Those without need to know when to stay home and when to travel to safe shelters. Those who might need a safe place need to know about bathroom access, where they can sleep, how they can secure a few items and whether they should plan to stay at a designated location or catch a bus to somewhere else.
Other communities in South Louisiana can benefit from the hurricane preparedness work of New Orleans officials. They can also help by coordinating contraflow and evacuation plans — and anticipating that, as in the past, some who leave the New Orleans area might stay a while.