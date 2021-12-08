There’s always good news and bad news when Congress is in session.
U.S. Sen Bill Cassidy’s initial calculations show about $6 billion for Louisiana’s roads, bridges and highways, and $371 million for water revolving funds coming from the bipartisan infrastructure legislation over a decade.
Sounds like pretty good news.
Congressman Steve Scalise, of Jefferson Parish, and the four other Republicans in our House delegation, didn’t think so. Scalise ripped through President Joe Biden’s 2,300-page $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act before the House voted for it late on a Friday night.
Scalise claimed Democrats rushed the vote and included things completely unrelated to infrastructure, like mass amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants, adding 87,000 new IRS agents, and a natural gas tax that will increase household electricity rates by 30%.
Sounds like awfully bad news.
How many trillions are enough, or too much for the United States to owe?
Biden’s budget reconciliation bill ("Build Back Better") will never be $1.75 trillion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reduced projected years of funding from ten to two for many programs. Democrats don't cut spending; they create new programs. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia wanted to see the Congressional Budget Office put a price tag on it. Manchin calls Biden’s BBB shell games and budget gimmicks.
Democratic leaders are cutting deals in back rooms, not in open public committee meetings where we can see who’s voting how and on what.
Realize Democrats know we can’t pay for existing obligations like Medicare and Social Security without borrowing more money and adding to the country’s debt. Biden, Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are in a hurry because they worry Democrats may lose their majorities in next year’s midterm elections. The recent governor’s race in Blue Virginia may be a sign that political winds are blowing Red.
Once new programs are on the books, no future Congress will eliminate them. Congress never cuts because once constituents, customers and clients are attached to programs, no politician wants to make them enemies. They just borrow more money to keep funds flowing, kicking the debt can down the road by repeatedly increasing the country’s debt limit.
Pelosi played a game, waiting until the last minute to put Build Back Better in writing, scoring it, and never having public testimony on what’s in the constantly redefined bill. Members were supposed to trust her, vote for the bill, and find out later what was in it. A slim majority of lemmings did. Now we await the Senate’s changes.
Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, supported the separate “bipartisan” infrastructure in the Senate and got played by Democrats' leadership in the House. Pelosi held infrastructure hostage, cut deals, and jammed through Biden’s BBB Reconciliation welfare bill containing all of the stuff that Republicans were originally against in infrastructure. Duh?
The United States' debt is $29,000,000,000,000 (that’s 12 zeros, as in trillions) before implementing Biden’s new $3 trillion to $5 trillion.
To count to one million will take you about 11 days; to count to one billion will take you about 30 years; and to count to one trillion, which is a thousand billions, would take your family tree 31,700 years! Multiply that by the $29 trillion we owe and you get an idea of what kind of trouble the country is in — 919,300 years of continuous counting. Ludicrous.
Look at the country’s Debt Clock, it’s scary to see how fast real debt numbers tick up.
Government spending is the result of taxing or borrowing, which is money paid back through future taxes. You cannot tax the country into prosperity.
The American way to achieve prosperity is through hard work. Government does not create prosperity; it redistributes income.
Dumping trillions more on top of deficit spending will worsen inflation, not reduce it. There are more billions in BBB to pay people not to work. For instance, Biden took a tax credit for working families and converted it into cash payments for all families. Now Biden’s extending the cash for child care expenses and providing free child care. They’re buying votes.
This compulsion for spending is in lieu of Congress doing its job. There hasn’t been a new appropriations bill to run the federal government since Schumer became leader of the Senate, almost a year ago. Congress just does last-minute extensions of government funding. Pitiful.
It’s fun to go shopping with someone else’s credit card. You don’t have to worry about paying for anything. It’s especially fun during the holidays with your reelection just around the corner.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.