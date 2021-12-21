There seems to be a malaise over Louisiana, or at least major parts of our state.
According to data compiled by Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette: The state has recovered only 38% of all jobs lost due to the pandemic, and employment levels at seven of the state’s nine metros are still 5% or more below levels from the fourth quarter of 2019.
Louisiana is last in the nation in terms of recovery of COVID-related job losses and is not expected to get those jobs back for several years.
Last means every other state is doing better than us. That’s a problem that should be addressed like a hurricane or pandemic. But Gov. John Bel Edwards hasn’t called a TV press conference to tell us about those problems — or his plans of attack for it.
Maybe educational achievement will better prepare Louisiana’s youth and help pull us up out of the job-loss slump. But nearly three out of four public schools and districts showed drops in their school performance scores in the pandemic-plagued 2020-21 school year, according to results reported in this newspaper. Schools that relied largely on virtual learning showed bigger declines than others.
The annual scores are usually accompanied by letter grades which generate lots of interest among parents and other taxpayers. Louisiana is one of 47 states that got a waiver allowing it to shelve all of its policies on school performance scores, including the grades typically attached to schools and districts.
Instead of owning up to the lousy jobs adults have done preparing children and teens for their economic future, educators ducked their report card and canceled grading themselves. Kids are being robbed of knowing what kind of quality education they received from the people who were paid full-time during the pandemic for teaching them.
It makes a lot of sense to jump on the bandwagon with 46 other states dropping school grades. Reminds me of coming home from school with a poor academic performance report card and telling my mom that everyone else (in this case, 46 other states) had poor-performance report cards, too. Didn’t work. I was grounded.
Two groups deserve to be challenged to take their community from where it is today and begin building for a better tomorrow: elected officials and the business community.
Every two to four years someone’s coming around and asking for your vote because they want to be on the school board, the city or parish council, mayor, parish president, state representative or senator, congressman or senator, governor or one of the other statewide offices. Put them on the spot. Ask for their specific proposals to improve the number of and quality of jobs brought to or expanded in your community. Then ask what they plan to do for education, specifically at all levels in your area.
If you are not happy with their responses, tell them they need to do better if they want your vote.
Next year, 2022, is the year of the midterm congressional elections nationwide and also the date of many school board races across Louisiana. Get your questions ready. It’ll be good practice for the following year, 2023, when the governor’s race is up as well as contests for state representatives and senators, plus many local councils. Question every candidate you can meet.
Wherever you shop, ask the merchants what they or their business association plan to do about the number of — and quality of — jobs in your area and what they plan to do about education at all levels.
Louisiana voters must start showing candidates a real passion for jobs and education if we’re ever going to get off of the bottom of the good lists and start moving our way up.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.