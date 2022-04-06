What do Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and state House Ways & Means Chairman Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, have in common?
The two Republicans and a Democrat want to rid Louisiana of your cigarette butts, discarded bottles, bags, cans, food wrappers, straws, gum, banana peels and apple cores — otherwise known as litter.
“The ‘Sportsman's Paradise’ is recognized worldwide for its tourism, natural beauty, outdoor opportunities, beautiful architecture and historic communities,” Edwards said. “Litter, the uncontrolled release of solid waste, is a blight on Louisiana's natural areas, cities, towns, roadways, and waterways.”
Edwards issued an executive order in January creating a task force of 26 members representing state agencies, law enforcement, education, tourism and others, to be administered by Nungesser’s office.
The governor declared every fourth Saturday of each month in 2022 as a Community Litter Action Day and April 18-24 as “Love the Boot Week” to encourage private citizens, families, businesses, community groups, local government entities and others to identify neighborhoods, parks, roadways and other spaces to organize cleanups.
Some duties of the task force include building an understanding of the key drivers of litter, barriers to litter abatement and consumer behavior with respect to litter; identifying solutions to reduce the presence of litter throughout Louisiana; and establishing shared goals and values for litter abatement. The task force must submit an initial report to Edwards by July 1.
Nungesser hired Dr. Cecile Carson, who has studied successful anti-litter campaigns and best practices across the country, and is asking all elected officials to go to schools in their area and speak to students about litter.
Louisiana has not conducted a comprehensive survey to quantify litter. This may be one of the task force recommendations, to establish a baseline to measure success. Nationally, the estimation is 50 billion pieces of litter at any given time — 24 billion on roadways and 26 billion along waterways.
An estimated $40 million in taxpayer dollars are spent each year on litter removal, abatement, education and enforcement in Louisiana. It costs $11.5 billion each year to clean up litter in the United States.
The National Visible Litter Survey and Litter Cost Study found that 81% of litter is intentional. Motorists and pedestrians generate 70% of all roadside litter, and 16% comes from trucks with improperly covered loads. Almost all litter in parks and playgrounds is attributable to pedestrians.
Nungesser said, “When I was (Plaquemines) parish president, we put cans on Highway 23 on an angle. Ninety percent of the trash went in or around the cans. We had to empty the cans three times a week. But it worked. We will give cans to those parishes that will empty them.”
“We also have to enforce the laws and make sure the sheriffs, DAs, and courts get enough of the money from fines to make it work,” he said.
Bishop introduced House Bill 397, which would create separate accounts for environmental education and litter abatement and redirect funding to them.
Bishop’s House Bill 749 would move anti-litter programs from the Department of Education to the Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism in the lieutenant governor’s office.
If Edwards, Nungesser, and Bishop can work together successfully, maybe all parishes, cities, and towns can develop their own plans to clean up. Let’s show businesses and workers how beautiful Louisiana is, so they want to come or stay and enjoy all of her charms.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.