Southern University student Myra Richardson, center, speaks, as from left, Baton Rouge Magnet High School student Mia Spears, 16, University High student Colleen Temple, 17, Sandra Sterling, aunt of Alton Sterling, and BRMHS student Noah Hawkins, 16, listen, during remarks at the conclusion of a protest march from Galvez Plaza to the State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Dept. officer.