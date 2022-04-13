House and Governmental Affairs Committee vice-chairman Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans speaks during a sometimes acrimonius exchange with House GOP leader Blake Miguez, R-Erath, on Miguez's House Concurrent Resolution 58, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in at the State Capitol. The resolution with its amendments focuses on stripping the enforcement power of the Gov. John Bel Edwards executive orders like the stay-at-home order affecting businesses, to stanch the community spread of the often-deadly novel coronavirus and reopen businesses before the Governor advises.The measure appeared aimed to force Edwards' hand to begin reopening businesses in mid-May, when the governor has indicated the first phase of reopening could begin.