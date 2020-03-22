Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Sports Sidelined
We received 403 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! Considering all the stress and disruption and anxiety we are all currently living with, it’s nice that people took the time to pause… and share their sense of humor, giving all of us a brief chance to smile.
As always, this week’s entries were very creative. We even had a few folks suggest that the word balloon should just be left empty. The paper is empty, the TV is blank, and the two guys have nothing to say. I thought that was really clever.
I often like to save a particularly funny entry for last and today is no exception. Under the heading: Never gets old… Check out the final entry below. Made me laugh… Hard!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Great job, everyone!!
WINNER:
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Susan Tran, Baton Rouge: “So what do we do now? Just talk to each other?”
Lawrence Uter, Lafayette: “You still watching the Every Sports Person’s Nightmare channel?”
George Becnel, Thibodaux: “Boy, this sure is one heck of a ‘Twilight Zone’ episode.”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “I wish there was a fast-forward for this.”
Martha Landrum, New Orleans: “Remember when we used to say there’s nothin’ to watch!”
Kathy Ritter, Kenner: “Put the TV on a local station. The supermarkets are having shopping cart races!!”
Alan Dussouy, Kenner: “Let’s try some Harry Potter movies where they play Quidditch.”
Bonnie Steen, Metairie: “At least the beer is cold!”
Brian Lambert, Baton Rouge: “And, since there is no ink on it, I could tear this into little sheets and use it for toilet paper.”
Mary Kate Lee, Baton Rouge: “This is not the March Madness that I was expecting!”
Virginia Howard, Metairie: “Be a sport and change the channel.”
Buck Blouin, Prairieville: “Blankety Blankety Blank!”
Donald Marcantel, Slidell: “I called my bookie and he can’t stop crying.”
Frank Koch, Baton Rouge: “Would you please turn down that TV, I’m trying to read this!”
Mark Stern, Zachary: “We can always watch Days Of Our Lives. Plenty of action there!”
Glen Gulino, Baton Rouge: “This pandemic brings fantasy sports to a whole new dimension!”
Donna Reuter, Metairie: “‘Bored’ games are looking awfully good right now.”
Dr. Andrew O’Brien, New Orleans: “Even in these tough times, we must never forget that Atlanta had a 28-3 lead in the Superbowl.”
Fantastic stuff, folks! Stay safe and be well!!
Walt