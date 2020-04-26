Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Sorry… Temporarily Closed.
Quarantined inside for weeks, by now we all know what it’s like viewing our world from the inside looking out. Now flip-flop it and picture what it must look like from the other direction. Outta this world!! Hopefully, we can all get back to normal as soon as it’s safe… In the meantime, here’s a fun way for the whole family to spend some creative time together! So, grab those punch line pens and have at it!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, May 4th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, April 30th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck my fellow Earthlings! Stay safe!
Best wishes---Walt