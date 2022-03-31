Years ago, I knew nothing about human trafficking. I would say to myself, “That doesn’t happen here in Louisiana.”
Later, I heard about a high-profile case in my small hometown of Amite in Tangipahoa Parish. I knew then this issue would become a priority for me and my Louisiana First Foundation. Once you hear the stories and learn about this hideous crime, you cannot unhear it or unknow it.
Tragically, this egregious crime happens every day in plain sight. Traffickers prey on vulnerable women, men, girls, and boys of all races, backgrounds and communities. No neighborhood is immune.
Human trafficking is the use of force, fraud or coercion to compel a person into commercial sex acts or labor against their will. It doesn’t always look the way you might think, a child or teen sex trafficked by their family to help pay rent, or a young woman or girl forced to sell her body for a trafficker who pretends to be her “boyfriend.” Each crime is different — but all equally offensive to the dignity of humanity.
Twenty-five million victims have been identified worldwide, and over 900 were identified and receiving services in Louisiana last year. Sadly, we know that others trapped in trafficking have not yet been identified. Human trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar business that exploits our sisters and brothers, and our children. Traffickers often seek those who are vulnerable or are seeking love, whose necessities like food, clothing, and shelter aren’t met. Shockingly, other victims include persons with mental health challenges and disabilities.
Louisiana’s interstates include two of the worst corridors for trafficking. Fortunately, thanks to my husband, Gov. John Bel Edwards, and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers, we have some of the nation’s most rigid laws, making Louisiana a leader in prevention and awareness. Thanks to great partners, we are doing work that is recognized nationally and internationally.
This week, we are thrilled to welcome the NCAA Final Four Championship to New Orleans. Thousands of fans are here to cheer their favorite teams. Unfortunately, large sporting events also attract traffickers ready to prey on their next unsuspecting victims.
That is why we have chosen this major event to launch Louisiana’s first statewide anti-human trafficking public awareness campaign, called "Stop Trafficking LA: Human Trafficking is R.E.A.L." R.E.A.L stands for Recognizing the signs, Educating others, Acting immediately, and Listening to survivors. This campaign is sponsored by the Governor’s Office of Human Trafficking Prevention.
I’m thankful for support from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. I am also especially grateful to several first spouses who joined me to form the National Coalition for the Prevention of Human Sex Trafficking to raise public awareness during this championship weekend. They include Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott, Kentucky first lady Brittany Beshear, Delaware first lady Tracey Carney, Arkansas first lady Susan Hutchinson, Georgia first lady Marty Kemp, Tennessee first lady Maria Lee and Mississippi first lady Elee Reeves. Each is committed to raising awareness in their own communities and to putting an end to this cruelest of crimes.
But all of us have a role to play. We can help by educating ourselves about this crime, monitoring social media activities of our children, and reporting suspicious incidents when we see them. Getting involved could save someone’s life: See something — say something.
If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call 911 or local law enforcement. For more information about the "Stop Trafficking La: Human Trafficking is R.E.A.L." campaign, please visit StopTraffickingLA.com, or visit HumanTrafficking.LA.Gov for more about Louisiana resources.
Donna Edwards is Louisiana’s first lady and founder of the National Coalition for the Prevention of Human Sex Trafficking.