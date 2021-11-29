For French citizens, the name of Louisiana resonates like no other. Three hundred years of shared heritage means much more than historical facts. We share a culture, a language, a joie de vivre, a common past.
In July 2019, when I chose Louisiana for my first domestic trip as ambassador of France to the United States, Hurricane Barry had just hit. On Aug. 29, last summer, Ida‘s destructive path affected communities and displaced people like no other climatic event since Hurricane Katrina. The francophone community of Louisiana was impacted too; the French teachers of CODOFIL, some of whom saw their homes and schools destroyed; the French-speaking Point-au-Chien tribe in Terrebonne Parish, who have already been fighting coastal erosion; and our own team at the French Consulate in New Orleans who had to set up a crisis cell in Lafayette directly following Ida. We thank Mayor-President Josh Guillory, our honorary Consul Christian Goudeau and the Centre International for the warm welcome and the shelter they all received there, allowing them to continue their mission in the service of our citizens in Louisiana.
These recent events showed us one thing, Louisiana is at the forefront of climate change. Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other Louisiana representatives attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, a strong signal that Louisiana takes a very active part in the worldwide effort to fight global warming and cooperates with others in a new form of diplomacy: climate diplomacy.
France, like Louisiana, has aimed for carbon neutrality by 2050. We have focused our resources and investments in this direction both nationally and internationally (the 2015 Paris Agreements, G7 Summit in Biarritz, the One Planet Summit process, to name a few). We have phased out all coal-fired power plants, canceled major infrastructure programs that would have negatively impacted the environment, increased very significantly our contribution to climate financial aid to the developing countries, and dedicated €50 billion in our last Finance Bill to facilitate the ecological transition, starting in 2022.
Coming to Louisiana was also for me the occasion to reaffirm France’s unwavering support of francophonie in this state. I just sponsored the signing of a new partnership between France 24, an international 24/7 news network, and Télé-Louisiane, a homegrown francophone platform. It will allow the two media outlets to share content, boost Louisiana-focused stories on the international level, and strengthen the presence of the French language in the state, in addition to the 36 French immersion programs supervised by CODOFIL.
And what a well-timed visit as I am able to witness the state of Louisiana’s move to pardon Homer Plessy, a trailblazer for civil rights, a man that embodied courage and social justice. On Monday, along with representatives of the Plessy and Ferguson Foundation, we planted a tree to pay tribute to his life and to the legacy of the Comité des Citoyens. This action symbolizes France’s strong commitment to human rights worldwide, which is a cornerstone of our identity.
I have been inspired by my time in Louisiana. It is indeed such a unique place. French people will always continue to be drawn to this state, which stimulates their curiosity and broadens their perspectives. It is also the reason for which seven French artists have chosen to come to New Orleans with the French Embassy’s new artist-in-residence program, the Villa Albertine, creating a unique cultural dialogue between our two countries through music, visual arts, and more.
Two years ago, we celebrated Mardi Gras in Washington with the Louisiana delegation in the U.S. Congress. I am looking forward to organizing it again in 2022 with U.S. Rep. Garrett Graves, of Baton Rouge, chairman of the 73rd Washington Mardi Gras, with all our friends in Washington and throughout the state, to reconnect with the soul of what makes Louisiana so special.
Philippe Etienne is France's ambassador to the United States.