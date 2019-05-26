Walt Handelsman: Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Wanna bet?!!
We had 148 entries in this week’s caption contest. It looks like folks in Louisiana aren’t rushing to the bettor’s window to wager on the Legislature ending up in the winner’s circle this session. Funny stuff, folks!
(As always, when we have duplicate entries we pick the earliest sent in.)
Here are this week’s winner and finalists.
WINNER:
Stephen R. Barry, New Orleans: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS:
Jim Gordon, La Place: “What’s the point spread for a balanced budget this legislative session?”
Linda Lynch, Baton Rouge: “$100 on Special Sessions.”
Charles Salemi, Brusly: “Put $500 on the Sports Betting Bill and 50 cents on improving the interstate in Baton Rouge!”
Larry Schnadelbach, Mandeville: “Bet one on the money, two for the show, three to get ready, we all need the dough.”
Christopher Daniels, Baker: “$500 on Embezzle, Corruption and Misappropriation please.”
Great job, everyone! -- Walt