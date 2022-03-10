New Orleans is known as the incarceration capital of the world, with a wrongful conviction rate eight times higher than average. Horrific injustices not only hurt the people unjustly imprisoned, but have undermined faith in the legal system from communities most impacted by violence. While many aspects of the criminal court system have contributed to failures, the District Attorney’s office has the single most power to mitigate harm.
Past administrations have been quick to charge people with crimes for which there was insufficient evidence, resulting in cases dragging on forever — or worse, resulting in the wrong person going to jail. We were encouraged by District Attorney Jason Williams’ pledge to reduce the time people spend in jail awaiting charges, and only charge when there is sufficient evidence.
The law that sets the floor, commonly referred to as "701 releases," means a person cannot be held indefinitely while the DA makes a decision on whether to charge that individual. This is an important protection for all Louisianans and a necessary check on the power of the state.
If the DA reviews a case and feels he does not have the evidence he needs to charge someone, he should refuse it. Not in 60 days, but immediately. The practice of detaining people for the maximum amount of time allowed by law is an unjust result of a criminal legal system that allows the wealthy to buy their freedom while poor people are left without options.
Much of the media attention currently surrounding 701 releases has wrongly and irresponsibly suggested these people somehow got “lucky.” The truth is these people sat in jail and were exposed to COVID-19, and lost jobs, healthcare, housing, and even custody of children. Many ended up victimized in jail while those sworn to serve argued about paperwork.
The DA can only evaluate the cases and the evidence that are put before him. New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson testified before the City Council that NOPD’s measure of success is arrests, even if that arrest is not of the right person. The DA is duty-bound to not be a rubber stamp on insufficient evidence.
The People’s DA Coalition exists to ensure the District Attorney is held accountable to the people, not just the privileged or politically connected. We are an organization of community groups, advocates, experts, and New Orleanians. What unites us is our concern for balancing public safety and the rights of all members of our community.
We believe it is imperative the DA recommit to and follow through with his promise of expedited screening, and refuse cases with insufficient evidence. The people should not bear the burden of the system’s failures.
Calvin Johnson is a retired Chief Judge of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court and a member of the People’s DA Coalition.