The Mississippi River Basin is wetter than it was 10 years ago. Recurring weather patterns and flooding have made clear this is our new wet normal. Cities along the river know this firsthand; they’ve experienced record-breaking floods, with high waters devastating communities from Davenport, Iowa to Vidalia, Louisiana. In response to this historic flooding and looking ahead to the future, it is time we commit to working with nature rather than against it.
The Mississippi River is more than just a river — it is a living, breathing system that connects us all and serves as the backbone of the American economy. The Mississippi drains nearly 40 percent of the nation’s rivers along its path and carries billions of dollars’ worth of goods each year. But now, with an aging river infrastructure and increasing climate risk, we must come together to protect and strengthen this system for generations to come.
Last month, dozens of mayors, representing 10 states up and down the Mississippi River met in Memphis for the eighth annual meeting of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative to push for innovative solutions to our shared challenges along the Mississippi. Our communities have come to recognize that decisions made upriver can have profound effects downriver and some of the lessons learned downriver should be applied upriver. With our fates inextricably intertwined, we can no longer afford to operate independently.
We must think of the river as a system and each of us has a respective part in that system. In Louisiana, we are doing our part to invest in natural processes of restoration that can reduce flooding, rebuild coastal wetlands and improve water quality. These solutions are good for communities, businesses and the river’s environment.
As a parish bordering the great river, all of these factors impact East Baton Rouge. For instance, when the Mississippi River remains at high levels for extended periods, it increases the possibility that local streams and tributaries that feed into the river retain water longer, increasing the flood risk in our communities. This is why the mayor-president’s office has prioritized critical projects like construction of the Comite River Diversion Canal, improvements and enhancements to Ward Creek, Bayou Fountain, Jones Creek, Beaver Bayou and Blackwater Bayou, and the implementation of a regional Stormwater Master Plan. This is also why the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative is critical for regional water management.
Mississippi River mayors are now, for the first time, pushing back against additional river-constricting implements that push water downstream and wreak havoc on other communities. Instead, they are increasingly prioritizing natural infrastructure. Consider Davenport’s Riverfront Park, a nine-mile stretch of green space along the river, which acts as a natural sponge, absorbing the river’s overflow before it causes problems for cities farther south in Illinois and Missouri. If we can create more natural sponges upriver, we can reduce flooding downstream.
We are also making progress by choosing to let go of old solutions that don’t serve us or the river well. In coastal Louisiana, where the Mississippi River meets the Gulf of Mexico, we are losing coastal wetlands because they have been severed from the river. By disconnecting the river from its floodplain, the freshwater and sediment that have historically flowed down the river and built the Mississippi Delta are no longer nourishing the coastal wetlands. Coastal erosion not only forces coastal communities to consider relocation but eliminates the natural land barriers that protect coastal states from increasingly powerful hurricanes.
It is clear that it will take all of us — farmers, agriculture leaders, urban planners, business executives and government officials — working collaboratively to champion the natural infrastructure solutions that will benefit everyone. Mayors, farmers and residents alike can be part of this effort to restore our river and embrace approaches that follow nature’s lead and get results.
A system can only function properly if every part of it is healthy, thriving and well-tended. The Mississippi River system is no exception. Our destinies rise and fall together. Mississippi River communities are already showing us the way forward. All we need to do is follow their example.
Sharon Weston Broome is mayor-president of Baton Rouge and co-chair of the Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative. Moira Mcdonald is interim director of the Walton Family Foundation’s Environment Program.