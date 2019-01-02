“Your true pilot cares nothing about anything on earth but the river, and his pride in his occupation surpasses the pride of kings.”
Whether or not Mark Twain's observation holds good today, it is certainly true that pilots on the Mississippi in Louisiana are paid enough to live like kings.
Well, the state-licensed ones are, anyway. They make around half a million a year on average, while the top earner among them brings in more than $700,000. The pilots who guide U.S.-flagged and Navy vessels along the lower Mississippi make about a quarter of what their state brethren command.
Maybe that means federal pilots are underpaid. Certainly taking command of a huge vessel while it negotiates the tricky waters from the mouth of the river to Baton Rouge is an onerous responsibility. And a man who has to start his shift by climbing a 30-foot rope ladder to board a moving vessel, maybe in freezing conditions at the dead of night, is not in a cushy job.
Still, if the river were the only thing on earth that river pilots cared about these days, they wouldn't have fought so hard for the hefty raises they have won in recent years. Fair enough. Moolah, as Dr. Johnson said of Greek, is like lace; every man will get as much of it as he can.
Pilots were doing very well for themselves back when Twain was on the river. “Even in those days of trivial wages,” he wrote later, they “had a princely salary, from a hundred and fifty to two hundred dollars a month.”
Whether state-licensed pilots are fairly compensated for their skill and labor, who knows? Compared with, say, what teachers make, their emoluments look excessive. But pilots make much less than hedge fund managers and are arguably of much greater value to society.
The question of whether the state commission that sets pilot fees does so in a demonstrably fair manner is much easier to answer. It is an important one, given the role of shipping in the state economy, and it sure would be great to astonish the nation by announcing that the fix ain't in. Maybe next time. The pilot fee set-up is fishy in the extreme.
It was designed to be fair. The commission that sets the fees includes four pilots and four representatives of the industries that pay them, who will naturally tend to take a different view of proposed increases. Filling out the commission, and effectively calling the shots, are three members affiliated with neither side.
But the commission appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2016 by no means displayed the required balance; the three supposedly neutral members had been recommended by Stephen Hathorn, president of the New Orleans-Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association.
Edwards, who did not hesitate to oblige the pilots, never tires of boasting that he lives by the West Point honor code. Maybe he should try elementary governmental ethics instead.
When one of the three supposedly non-aligned members, Leonara Cousin, almost immediately quit, Edwards appointed Noel Cassanova in her place, but he is regarded as the pilots' ally too. The Louisiana Chemical Association and other industry groups have tried to get the trio recused from commission votes, or removed altogether by Edwards, but have gotten nowhere.
Now the Chemical Association has challenged the appointments in a lawsuit, although only one of Edwards' original three purported independents, Bruce Mohon, remains on the commission. Daniel Kingston just quit, spurring Hathorn to put on a show of righteous indignation.
Poor Kingston, according to Hathorn, had been traduced by the Chemical Association. “How are you going to get people to serve on boards when you treat people like this?,” he lamented before aiming a grievous insult at the Chemical Association's president, Greg Bowser.
Hathorn went so far as to suggest that Bowser shared his ethical standards and was mad only because he had not lobbied Edwards to put his own stooges on the commission. So Bowser does not game the system and the only explanation Hathorn can think of is that he wasn't paying attention.
If this is what we think of each other in Louisiana, there isn't much hope for our reputation nationwide.
