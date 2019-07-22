Louisiana gubernatorial elections were once really big deals. This year, not so much. At least, so far.
In October, voters will decide whether Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, will be reelected in a Deep South red state. Polling now puts him well ahead, but the state’s Republican orientation remains a risk factor.
Though both parties are carefully watching the race, public interest remains low. One reason: Donald Trump is sucking so much oxygen out of politics, there’s little left for anything else.
Most states elect governors at the same time of congressional races, and some even with presidential contests. So often, these campaign cycles focus more on the federal fights. But in Louisiana, gubernatorial campaigns are the main event.
It started with Huey Long. He was the first statewide candidate to use radio and sound trucks. He promised free school books, better roads and toll-free bridges. He bashed Standard Oil and robber barons and campaigned on the slogan “Every Man a King.” Conditions were right for Long’s raw populism: Sixty percent of Louisiana’s population lived in rural poverty, the illiteracy rate was 75 percent, there were only 300 miles of paved roads, and a poll tax kept blacks and poor whites from voting.
Long made the 1928 election important. He won it and changed the state for at least four decades. Even after his assassination in 1935, gubernatorial politics remained the star attraction. Two contests in the 1970s are good examples.
The 1971-72 election was packed with big names: U.S. Rep. Edwin W. Edwards, state Sen. J. Bennett Johnston, former Gov. Jimmie H. Davis, two Longs who served in Congress (Gillis and Speedy), Lt. Gov. C.C. “Taddy” Aycock, grocery magnate John G. Schwegmann and Republican Party trailblazer David C. Treen. After two tough primaries and a general election, Edwards picked up the marbles. He would dominate state politics for the next 24 years.
In 1979, Treen again ran for governor carrying the GOP banner. He faced strong Democrats, including Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris, Speaker of the House E.L. “Bubba” Henry, Public Service Commissioner Louis Lambert, state Sen. Edgar “Sonny” Mouton and Secretary of State Paul Hardy. More money was spent on this lengthy campaign than in any statewide election up until that point in history. Treen triumphed, becoming the first Republican governor since Reconstruction. He did it with help from four former Democratic rivals who supported him in the runoff.
The stage was set in Louisiana for long-term partisan realignment.
The most recent election for governor pitted Democratic state Rep. John Bel Edwards against Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter. Attacks were flying like shotgun shells on the opening day of duck season. The campaign was an ugly slog, with talk of prostitutes, secret recordings and an impending invasion of Syrian refugees. After the ballots were counted, voters were glad it was over.
Elections without incumbents are usually free-for-alls. But when an incumbent is seeking another term, there is a record to debate and the campaign is more focused.
Governors of Louisiana couldn’t always run for reelection. Between 1898 and 1966, they were limited to one term. Then, Democratic Gov. John J. McKeithen convinced voters to amend the state Constitution to give him and his successors the ability to serve two consecutive terms.
McKeithen won an easy reelection, as did his successor, Democrat Edwin Edwards, who ultimately served four terms over three nonconsecutive tours of duty. He was first elected in 1972 and reelected under the new open primary system in 1975.
Since then, reelection records of first-term governors have been mixed: Two won reelection (Republicans Mike Foster and Bobby Jindal), two lost reelection (Republicans David Treen and Buddy Roemer) and one did not seek a second term (Democrat Kathleen Blanco).
New politics always differ from the old. That’s why lessons of history are useful — until they're not.
Today’s campaigns are more professional, computerized and partisan. They’re also less fun, not because they’re less corrupt or showy, but because they’re more scripted and seem less relevant to real life. That’s a loss, but don’t let that keep you from the polls on Oct. 12.
Voting is always a big deal — even when elections may not seem to be.
Ron Faucheux is a nonpartisan political analyst based in New Orleans. He publishes LunchtimePolitics.com, a daily newsletter on polls, and is author of "Running for Office."