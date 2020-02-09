Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Old School
We received 624 entries in this week’s caption contest! They were filled with wonderfully wacky witty wording and nicely nuanced New Orleans nostalgia. Fun to read them all!!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Great job, everyone!!
WINNER:
Jeanne Brierre, Baton Rouge: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Donna Reuter, Metairie: “Can’t say, ‘Ain’t dere no more’ no more.”
Mona Bernard, Lafayette: “Now, that’s what I call a ‘Happy Meal’!”
Michael Hotard, Metairie: “Look, the New Orleans Health Food Store has reopened.”
Tony Bonifacic, Kenner: “Just in time… I love Mardi Gras lunch specials!”
Becky Stein, New Orleans: “Buzzed and fat… who wants to live forever?”
Lisa Aymond, Baton Rouge: “Do you think we’ll get McKenzie’s, K&B and Schweggmann back too?”
Steve Cochran, New Orleans: “So nice to see the basic food groups back together again!”
Layne Poplin, New Orleans: “In NOLA, this is the perfect pairing!!!”
Lou Rolfes, Lafayette: “Look, my friend, we’re gonna party like it’s 1959.”
Georgine Bienert, Metairie: “Oh, my gawd! Did we just die and go to heaven?”
Dani Shackelford, Bush: “Get the boat ready. Our fishing partners are back.”
Angus Lind, New Orleans: “Best brunch combo in the city!”
James L. McCormick, Covington: “Is Pontchartrain Beach next?”
Todd Boudreaux, Donaldsonville: “I remember those. One caused the hangover and the other got rid of it.”
John Galloway, New Orleans: “Kinda makes you want to sneak in the drive-in movie.”
Gerard Pena, Slidell: “Look – our favorite 7-course meal is back! Six pack and a pie!”
Bob Ussery, New Orleans: “That was lunch and dessert in our day.”
Dale Dominique, Covington: “Hang in there, Joe. Resurrection is possible.”
Michael Coleman, New Orleans: “Wow, a new breakfast place!”
Janis Lorio, Metairie: “Guess maybe you CAN go home again!”
Richard Hirsch, Livonia: “Now those should be put on the pedestal at Lee Circle.”
Rick Kelly, Kenner: “Look! Back to the future!!!!”
Phil Meyer, Slidell: “No more prune juice and bran flakes. The ‘Breakfast of Champions’ is back.”
Enjoy the old school treats!
Walt