New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Office Party Time
It’s time once again for the annual holiday office party. A chance to relax and have a couple drinks with your coworkers and boss. What could possibly go wrong??
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, December 10th in The Advocate print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool Advocate stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, December 6th AT MIDNIGHT. Get the whole family to give this one a try!
Good luck everyone!
~ Walt