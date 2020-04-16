It’s a new day for prevention.
A global pandemic has humanity on its knees, enduring a brutal lesson in minimizing risk. It’s a reminder that we can exert some control over even the most colossal danger by understanding risks and taking action.
Ten years ago, we suffered an unforgettable catastrophe.
Remember when the BP Deepwater Horizon’s blowout preventer failed?
That tragic night, a massive oil rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico killed 11 people. It threw tens of thousands out of work, cost the region billions in lost revenue in oil and gas, fisheries and tourism, and injected over 200 million gallons of crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico.
The gushing, uncapped for 87 days, oiled more than 1,300 miles of coastal beaches and wetlands. It damaged this region’s coastal ecosystems, killing off all sorts of wildlife, from bottlenose dolphins and sea turtles to marsh grass and brown pelicans. Research on long-term damage continues today.
The two of us, and five others, were appointed to the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling to get to the bottom of that tragedy.
The country began implementing the commission’s recommendations. But recent regulatory changes are making drilling less safe just as the administration looks to drill more.
Take the U.S. Interior Department’s 2016 Well Control Rule — a key step the nation took to make offshore drilling safer. It strengthened commonsense protections around inspecting equipment and controlling offshore wells.
The Trump administration enhanced the rule in small ways — making it easier to detect whether the pipe going into a well is properly sealed.
But the administration weakened vital safeguards regarding those blowout preventers:
- Dropping the certified third-party inspector requirement.
- Letting companies send test reports after the fact, instead of requiring certified inspectors to observe blowout preventer functioning.
- Scrapping the verification that closed blowout preventers had an “effective seal” of the well.
- And requiring that the shear ram (designed to cut through the well pipe in an emergency) hold pressure for 5 — not 30 — minutes.
Industrial operations at sea are inherently dangerous. There’s abundant evidence of the risks. In the eight years after Deepwater Horizon, there were at least 2,274 explosions, fires, collisions, spills and other incidents, causing 1,419 injuries and 13 deaths, according to Interior. There were 34 oil spills of more than 2,100 gallons each.
It is unconscionable that the administration would weaken the Well Control Rule and jeopardize workers and operations in the Gulf of Mexico, as it proposes expanding drilling in the Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic and eastern Gulf.
In normal times, our oceans generate critical revenue. In 2016, ocean-related tourism and recreation accounted for $105 billion in economic activity in regions that would be harmed by Trump’s proposal. In Gulf states, fisheries alone represent billions of dollars at stake.
Ten years after the BP disaster, we must recognize this unprecedented assault. Expanding drilling without adequate safeguards and oversight puts workers, waters, wildlife and local economies at risk.
Meanwhile, we face a global climate crisis with existential impacts. We need to reduce — not expand — our reliance on the dirty fossil fuels driving climate change. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world’s authoritative scientific review body on climate change, warned that to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius — the ceiling for avoiding the worst consequences — all unproven reserves of oil, gas, and coal (such as those in the Atlantic, Arctic, and Pacific Oceans and Gulf of Mexico) must remain undeveloped.
We should use our ocean waters for clean energy development, specifically offshore wind farms that are carefully executed. America needs clean energy to power our economy. More than 3.2 million people are already employed in jobs helping us shift toward smarter ways to power our future. Expanding offshore wind can broaden that, invest in our coastal states, and provide reliable clean energy into the future.
For too long, the Gulf region has disproportionately borne the burdens and the risks of producing energy. We know how to minimize the risks that it will face another offshore drilling catastrophe.
To help the economy reboot, the very best prevention would be investing in safe, clean energy jobs.
Frances Beinecke and Donald F. Boesch served on the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling.