Sean Payton retired from coaching the Saints. Maybe Payton should come and run the city’s criminal justice system.
New Orleans desperately needs an enthusiastic leader to fight crime. All we get are meetings, finger-pointing and sound bites. No action.
City Council President Helena Moreno, one of two reelected members, hasn’t figured out that weakening criminal laws teaches bad guys where they can get away with violent, illegal activities. Thugs know if they get caught in Jefferson, St. Bernard or Plaquemines parishes, they’ll wind up in jail.
Orleans sends hundreds, probably thousands of restaurant diners to neighboring parishes because, by executive order, Mayor LaToya Cantrell goes above and beyond state requirements for COVID-19. Cantrell demands proof of vaccinations and indoor mask-wearing for public safety.
Maybe Cantrell should get just as tough on the New Orleans Police Department and District Attorney Jason Williams for all the shootings and carjackings. At a minimum, Cantrell could withhold some of the DA’s budget.
Williams endorsed most members of the progressive council, so I wasn’t expecting them to grill him. The city’s experiencing record crimes and the council threw softball questions to the chief criminal prosecutor.
The tough questions were directed to Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson because he called out Williams for refusing to accept a majority of the cases brought to him for prosecution. Looks like the council is on Team Jason.
Williams said he doesn’t have the time or resources to prosecute all the felonies presented. Williams proposed and cut the previous DA’s budget while he served on the council. Williams also authored and passed an ordinance to ban facial recognition technology for NOPD. Moreno and Joe Giarrusso were on that council and both supported it.
If you prevent NOPD from using the latest crime-fighting advancements used by law enforcement elsewhere, you should expect crime to get worse.
Williams essentially defies the broken window theory put forth by Rudy Giuliani, who cleaned up New York City as mayor. This might explain why crime is out of control and criminals feel brazen. Williams is actually pursuing a “reverse broken windows” concept.
Williams doesn’t have to prosecute everyone. Minor offenders can be placed in a diversion program. But to ignore serious charges and not take action against most gangsters is problematic.
The five new council members need to fact-check what Williams says. For instance, Article 701 of the Louisiana Code of Criminal Procedure deals with the right to a speedy trial and sets guidelines to initiate prosecution. The current report of 701s shows that Williams has failed to make any screening decisions on nearly 150 arrestees facing 462 charges, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Williams should be making a disposition decision on arrests and he’s not. If he claims police don't give him enough info, he should work with NOPD to get whatever else he needs, as every DA before him has done.
NOPD is at least 300 officers short but probably needs 500. Not to miss an opportunity to take advantage of a crisis, Williams asked for $969,000 more for his budget. What a joke.
If Williams‘ progressive City Council gives him any extra funding without setting requirements for numbers of trials or convictions, it’s complicit — and Cantrell is, too, if she doesn’t veto that foolish spending.
According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission’s January 31 Orleans Parish Crime Bulletin, “homicides are up 57% over the last two years and 120% increase relative to 2019. Carjacking and shootings are still out of control, with carjacking incidents 400% higher than the same time in 2019. Shootings are up 233% relative to 2019.”
Sean Payton, there’s no leadership in the city fighting crime. Won’t ya come help out our offense and defense?